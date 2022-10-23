Zuri Craig, America’s Got Talent Fellow, dies at 44

Zuri Craig, who starred on America’s Got Talent seven years ago and acted in several Tyler Perry plays, has died at the age of 44.

His family announced his tragic death in a post on Sunday on Instagram.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig.

‘We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please respect our privacy during this unimaginable period of mourning.

Craig was born on July 20, 1978. He died on October 21, 2022. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Craig and his singing partner Jeffrey Lewis competed on America’s Got Talent in 2015, where they placed fifth.

In addition to his singing talents, Craig was also an actor who appeared in several Tyler Perry plays. according to TMZhas starred and acted in the likes of Madea’s Big Happy Family, Madea Gets a Job, and A Madea Christmas.