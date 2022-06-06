The list of dead has expanded again Mirodvorek . This time Zsolt Bayer, a Hungarian publicist, has been added to Ukraine’s list of enemies on the far-right website. – The portal writes. According to Magyar Nemzet, the site already contains the names of tens of thousands of people, as well as personal data such as their date of birth, passport number and address.

The website lists false allegations against Zsolt Bayer. He also recalled some of his articles. Among them, for example, is Alexander Koval’s statement quoted in the text: “The director in charge of providing libraries in Ukraine has previously spoken of the need to remove as soon as possible the dangerous and harmful works of Ukrainian thought from Ukrainian libraries.”

According to Zsolt Bayer, these were Russian writers such as Dostoevsky, Tolstoy or Mikhail Bulgakov.

If you know someone at the first hearing, do not despair, you are on the right track. Yes, it was already said in Nazi Germany. This is what Goebbels had already said, and then the phrases were followed by deeds, so that the Russians should not be thrown in the trash, but the works of Jewish teachers.

The advertiser added. In another article, Zsolt Bayer also voiced that Ukrainians tie up people they think are thieves or robbers by tying them to columns and trees in an open street, plucking their underwear and then leaving them half dead with sticks or fists. Video footage supporting this has traveled almost all over the world.

According to the West, if this applies to the rule of law, a country on the open street today could be a member of the European Union.

Pointing to that Zsolt Bayer wrote

Ukraine is forced to join the EU in Brussels while Hungary and Poland are under law.

The Mirotvorec website was created in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea and occupied part of the Donbass.

The so-called death list includes the following:

Prime Minister Victor Orban

Peter Cicardo is Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Laszlo Bronsoviks, President of the Hungarian Cultural Association of Transcarpathia

Olivér Váhrelyi, EU Commissioner for Extension

A little girl was also added to the death list

The names also include a 14-year-old Ukrainian girl who has been considered an enemy of Ukraine by Mirodvorek for two years. Fuhan Savenkova, from the city of Luhansk (Russia), called on the UN to protect children in the Donbass. He angered the group by speaking in a 12-year-old video message to the Security Council and French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the report, personal details and photos of the girl have also been released, and he is now accused of being involved in the anti-Ukrainian campaign disguised as a prose writer, playwright and columnist, a member of the Ukrainian military.

– Hungarian Nation writes. They add:

More than 4,000 journalists are listed on the site, indirectly for the purpose of intimidation: almost all were called enemies of Ukraine, who had a different opinion than the official position in Ukraine.

