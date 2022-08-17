Zoe Kravitz regrets how she slapped Will Smith at Oscar: ‘It’s a scary time to have an opinion’

Zoe Kravitz She lamented the way she called Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Academy Awards.

next The infamous slapAnd the Batman The star posted a photo of herself on Instagram on the red carpet, along with the caption: “Here’s a picture of myself on the show where it looks like we’re assaulting people on stage right now.”

A commentator at the time asked if Kravitz supported Smith in defending his wife after Rock made a joke about her hair. The 33-year-old actor responded with one word, “No.”

In a new interview with The Wall Street JournalKravitz took a minute to comment on her previous reaction.

“I am torn about what I am going to say now, because I am only supposed to talk about it; I have very complicated feelings about it,” she said. “I wish I had handled it differently. that’s good. “

Kravitz’s post prompted an immediate backlash from Smith’s supporters. She deleted the photo shortly after.

“It’s a scary time to have an opinion or say something wrong or make art or controversial statements or ideas or whatever,” she said.

Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson in The Batman (AFP)

But she added that the moment reminded her that she is an artist. “Being an artist does not mean that everyone likes you or that everyone thinks you are sexy. It is about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation, inspire people, or make them feel visible.”

“I think I’m in a place right now where I don’t want to express myself through a comment or tweet. I want to express myself through art.”

In a YouTube video posted in late July, Smith answered fans’ questions regarding the March fiasco He denied that his wife Pinkett Smith asked him to act on her behalf.

Elsewhere in the video, Smith touched on why he didn’t apologize to Rock shortly after the accident While on stage he receives his first Academy Award for Best Actor.

