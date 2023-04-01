April 2, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Zendaya, Tom Holland, Le Roach at the Mumbai Gala

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read

Zendaya attends the NMACC Gala on April 1, 2023 in Mumbai, India.
Rajaneesh Kakadi/Associated Press

  • Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Law Roach attended the NMACC Gala in Mumbai, India, on Saturday.
  • Zendaya and Law Roach posed together for the first time after retiring from modeling.
  • Rahul Mishra dressed Zendaya and Lou Roach for the event.

Zendaya and Tom Holland attended a star-studded event in India alongside Law Roach, who recently retired as a celebrity stylist.

Celebrities from all over the world gathered at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre The opening ceremony is on Saturday, which marked the grand opening. Among them was Zendaya, who arrived at the event wearing a pure mauve sari embellished with gold and nature by Rahul Mishra.

Zendaya poses with Law Roach at the NMACC event.
Rajaneesh Kakadi/Associated Press

In addition to a solo photoshoot, Zendaya also posed for photos with her longtime stylist, Roach. Mishra also made the band Roach.

Holland also attended and posed for the photographers in a classic black suit. Social media videos Show the trio mixing inside the event after the photos were taken.

The ceremony marked Zendaya and Roach’s first public event together since he announced his retirement as the famous fashion designer in March. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Roach wrote that he moved away because of the fashion industry’s politics.

He wrote, “If this business was only about clothes, I would do it for the rest of my life, but alas it is not! Politics, lies and false stories have finally got me! You win… I’m out.”

In a statement to Insider in March, Roach said he also wants to focus on himself.

Rahul Mishra reposted the photos of Zendaya and Roach on his Instagram stories.
Rahul Mishra / Instagram

“I’ve spent a lot of time and energy nurturing this love and it’s become my way of connecting with the world. I don’t plan to move away from it completely, I’m going to take some time to step away from celebrity styling and focus on myself for the first time in nearly a decade.”

After fans expressed their shock at the decision, Roach made it clear that he still intended to work with Zendaya.

“So you really think I broke up with Z…..we are forever!” he chirp. “She’s my little sister and she’s true love, not fake love.”

Media not supported by AMP.
Click for the full mobile experience.

The ceremony also reunited Zendaya and Holland on the red carpet for the first time since the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in December 2021. The couple sparked dating rumors while filming the latest Marvel installment of the Spider-Man films but seemed to confirm their relationship when they were spotted Together in June 2021.

Watch now: Popular Insider Inc. Videos.

download…

See also  Donald Glover to Star in Spider-Man Movie Based on Hypno-Hustler - The Hollywood Reporter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

“General Hospital” star Maurice Benard talks about the soap’s 60 years

9 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Wordle Today (#651): Wordle’s answer and hints for April 1st

17 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Marvel’s Secret Invasion series actually looks great

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

8 min read

World: Ukrainians order a hundred armored vehicles from the Poles

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

Starbucks fired union employee

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Zendaya, Tom Holland, Le Roach at the Mumbai Gala

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

Two giant black holes have opened up on the Sun, potentially sending winds of 1 million miles per hour to Earth

1 hour ago Izer