Zendaya, Tom Holland, Le Roach at the Mumbai Gala

Zendaya attends the NMACC Gala on April 1, 2023 in Mumbai, India. Rajaneesh Kakadi/Associated Press

Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Law Roach attended the NMACC Gala in Mumbai, India, on Saturday.

Zendaya and Law Roach posed together for the first time after retiring from modeling.

Rahul Mishra dressed Zendaya and Lou Roach for the event.

Zendaya and Tom Holland attended a star-studded event in India alongside Law Roach, who recently retired as a celebrity stylist.

Celebrities from all over the world gathered at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre The opening ceremony is on Saturday, which marked the grand opening. Among them was Zendaya, who arrived at the event wearing a pure mauve sari embellished with gold and nature by Rahul Mishra.

Zendaya poses with Law Roach at the NMACC event. Rajaneesh Kakadi/Associated Press

In addition to a solo photoshoot, Zendaya also posed for photos with her longtime stylist, Roach. Mishra also made the band Roach.

Holland also attended and posed for the photographers in a classic black suit. Social media videos Show the trio mixing inside the event after the photos were taken.

The ceremony marked Zendaya and Roach’s first public event together since he announced his retirement as the famous fashion designer in March. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Roach wrote that he moved away because of the fashion industry’s politics.

He wrote, “If this business was only about clothes, I would do it for the rest of my life, but alas it is not! Politics, lies and false stories have finally got me! You win… I’m out.”

In a statement to Insider in March, Roach said he also wants to focus on himself.

Rahul Mishra reposted the photos of Zendaya and Roach on his Instagram stories. Rahul Mishra / Instagram

“I’ve spent a lot of time and energy nurturing this love and it’s become my way of connecting with the world. I don’t plan to move away from it completely, I’m going to take some time to step away from celebrity styling and focus on myself for the first time in nearly a decade.”

After fans expressed their shock at the decision, Roach made it clear that he still intended to work with Zendaya.

“So you really think I broke up with Z…..we are forever!” he chirp. “She’s my little sister and she’s true love, not fake love.”

The ceremony also reunited Zendaya and Holland on the red carpet for the first time since the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in December 2021. The couple sparked dating rumors while filming the latest Marvel installment of the Spider-Man films but seemed to confirm their relationship when they were spotted Together in June 2021.