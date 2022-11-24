Zelensky’s aide says Vladimir Putin ‘lives in fear for his life as army withdraws’

To get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails. Sign up for our free breaking news emails

A senior Ukrainian military aide said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “living in fear of his life” as his military retreats.

Earlier this month, Russia announced its withdrawal from the Kherson region, marking one of the most embarrassing defeats for Putin and a potential turning point in a war now in its ninth month.

The loss of Kherson, the only regional capital Russia captured in the conflict, dealt a heavy blow to plans to create a land corridor to Crimea and secure water supplies for the Russian-controlled peninsula.

“[Putin] Oleksiy Aristovich, adviser to the Chief of Staff of the President of Ukraine, told L.N times.

“He is fighting for his life now. If he loses the war, at least in the minds of the Russians, that means the end. His end as a political figure. And perhaps in a physical sense.”

Ukraine’s victory over Kherson came after a series of humiliating retreats for the Kremlin forces in the Kharkiv and Donbass regions.

“This has forced even people who are very loyal to Putin to doubt that they can win this war,” Aristovich said.

He said the liberation of Kherson had led to renewed Russian strikes on the country’s infrastructure and planned a new offensive from Belarus, Russia’s ally in northern Ukraine. Putin’s forces advanced towards Kyiv from Belarus during the early stages of the war, but were forced to retreat after stiff resistance.

Ukrainian authorities have begun evacuating civilians from recently liberated sections of the Ukrainian People’s Republic Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, fearing a shortage the heatAnd the Energy Water due to Russian bombing will make living conditions very difficult winter.

A resident has been evacuated from the liberated city of Kherson due to strikes on energy infrastructure (Getty Images)

The World Health Organization (WHO) says millions of people are in Ukraine They will face “life-threatening” conditions over the coming months, with residents of the southern regions urged to move to safer areas in the central and western parts of the country.

Mr. Aristovich reiterated Ukraine’s goal of reclaiming all territories captured by Russia, including Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula annexed by the Kremlin in 2014.

Meanwhile, this week Putin touted Russia’s Arctic power with a flag-raising ceremony and the launch of a dock for two nuclear-powered breakers that will ensure year-round navigation in the western Arctic.

Presiding over a video link from the Kremlin at the launch ceremony in the former imperial capital of Saint Petersburg in northern Russia, Putin said these icebreakers are of strategic importance for the country.

“Both icebreakers were laid down as part of a large serial project and are part of our large-scale, systematic work to re-equip and replenish the domestic icebreaker fleet, to strengthen Russia’s status as an Arctic superpower,” Putin said.

Vladimir Putin is under increasing pressure after the loss in Kherson (AP)

The Arctic is taking on greater strategic importance due to the climate crisis, as the shrinking ice sheet opens up new sea lanes. Vast oil and gas resources lie in the Arctic regions of Russia, including the LNG plant on the Yamal Peninsula.

Mr. Putin smiled as the nuclear icebreaker in Yakutia was launched into the waters at the docks and stood as the Russian national anthem flew the Russian flag over the Ural icebreaker that will go into operation in December.

The Russian president also announced plans to meet the mothers of reservists who have been called up to fight in Ukraine.

The war has killed and wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides, according to the United States, and the Russian invasion sparked the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the meeting with the soldiers’ mothers, which was first reported by Vedomosti. Russia celebrates Mother’s Day on November 27.

“In fact, such a meeting is planned, we can confirm,” Peskov told reporters, when asked if Putin would hold a meeting with the families of the mobilized people.

Such a meeting is in the works.

The president often holds such meetings, not all of them are public. In any case, the president receives first-hand information about the true state of affairs.