Zelensky won’t get F-16 fighters even if he wants to

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, during his weekend tour of Western Europe, sought to convince the leaders of allied war-sponsors to back his country’s fight against Russia with new weapons and modern fighter jets. European politicians who were now approached were ready to support him in continuing the war. For example, Charles Michael, the president of the European Council, said that Kiev needs more military support.

The leaders of Great Britain and the Netherlands also expressed interest in helping Ukraine buy F-16s. However, this requires the approval of the US leadership, as the planes involved are manufactured in the US and can only be sent overseas if permission is granted.

According to the British defense minister, it is important for the West to show that it is ready to support Ukraine in the future.

“What is more important now is that our countries are signaling to Moscow that we are ready to support Ukraine depending on the course of the conflict, and there is no philosophical or principled objection to this,” said Ben Wallace in Berlin.

The head of the ministry added: “The release of the technology in question depends only on the White House.” However, Washington’s suspicions are only heightened by the fact that the pilots in Kiev are not even trained to fly this type of aircraft.

The Biden administration has been reluctant to send F-16s to Ukraine because the planes' multimillion-dollar price tag would strain an already shrinking war budget, and it would take months to deploy them.

Washington would instead support a Ukrainian counteroffensive by sending other weapons.

At the same time, the quoted official did not rule out the possibility of the United States of America allowing fighter jets purchased from it, but already in Europe, to be transferred to Kiev by their allies. However, there is no official decision on this possibility yet.

According to an article in the American newspaper, four European countries are ready to send their own F-16s to Ukraine. They are the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Norway. Together, the Dutch, Belgians and Danes could supply Zelensky with 125 combat-capable aircraft of this type, while the number for the Norwegian Navy is still unknown. So far, Kyiv has requested a maximum of 36 flights.

The United Kingdom is ready to train Ukrainian pilots, and their training could begin in the summer. Belgian players also joined in this.

Germany on the other hand will leave.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized that Berlin is currently supplying Kiev with tanks, missile and weapon systems, and artillery ammunition. He said: “We are focusing on what we are doing now. It is now very important from the point of view of increasing Ukraine’s defense capability”.

At the same time, pressure from European countries continues to mount in the direction of the Biden administration. Writing for the Brussels newspaper Politico According to The US has already helped the Ukrainians with drones, tanks and missiles, but now it has reached another red line, these F-16 fighter jets.

The pressure was increased significantly by the formation on Tuesday of an international coalition aimed at helping the Ukrainians acquire F-16s.

Politico also did not rule out the possibility of the US agreeing to replace the fighter jets it had previously purchased from the US. The paper reminds that Washington’s approval is strictly required for a country to deploy its F-16s.

Cover image: F-16V fighter-bomber (Photo: MTI/EPA/Ritchie B. Tongo)