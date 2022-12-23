Zelensky visits his most important ally, Russians prepare for protracted conflict – Friday Our War News

Pyongyang’s foreign ministry has denied media reports that North Korea is supplying Russia with munitions, and condemned the United States for providing arms to Ukraine, North Korean news agency KCNA reported on Friday.

Japanese newspaper Tokio Simbun previously reported that North Korea had shipped munitions, including artillery shells, to Russia last month and that more shipments were expected in the coming weeks.

“The Japanese media’s false report that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has supplied Russia with munitions is an extremely ridiculous assumption that does not even deserve a response,” North Korea’s Foreign Ministry responded to the Japanese reports.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, the country’s position regarding the arms supplied to Russia has not changed, meaning they “never happened”.

And the spokesperson said: America is causing bloodshed and destruction in the war by supplying weapons to Ukraine.

The White House said Thursday that North Korea has delivered the first weapons ship to Russia’s Wagner Group, which is fighting alongside the Russian military.

The North Korean announcement did not mention the Wagner Group at all.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner’s owner, dismissed the Japanese media’s allegations, describing them as “rumors and speculation”.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry has condemned an alleged arms deal between North Korea and the Wagner Group. Seoul insisted that Pyongyang was prohibited from exporting any kind of weapons in accordance with a UN Security Council resolution.

“Our government is in touch with the United States and supports Washington’s efforts to raise the issue at the UN Security Council,” the ministry said in a statement.

In response, North Korea said, “Such foolish efforts by the United States may have very unpleasant consequences.” They added: “North Korea will counter such actions with appropriate measures.”

(MTI)