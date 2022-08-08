Zelensky: No talks if Russia holds referendum in occupied parts of Ukraine

He said on Sunday that Kiev and its allies would not engage in peace talks if Moscow held a referendum in Ukraine’s occupied territories on joining Russia. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine.

If the occupiers hold fake referendums, they will cut themselves off from the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine and the free world, which the Russian side will obviously need at some point.

Zelensky emphasized in his evening video message.

We have received more information that the occupiers want to hold fake polls in the southern parts of our country they are occupying. I want to say one very simple thing: we must hold responsible all those who help the occupiers in any way in their end. They will respond to Ukraine,

announced the President of Ukraine, quoted by the UNIAN news agency.

Citing Western news sources, UNIAN reported plans to hold referendums on joining Russia in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia, areas controlled by the Russian military during what Moscow calls a “special operation”.

Russian and Ukrainian officials held several rounds of talks, but they reached an impasse in late March. The parties blame each other for the breakdown of negotiations.

(MTI)