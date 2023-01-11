Zelensky delivers Golden Globes speech and vows to stop WW3: ‘This is not a trilogy’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky He appeared in a video message Tuesday at the 80th Golden Globe Awards and vowed that Ukraine would not only win the war against Russia, but prevent a third world war.

Zelensky began his remarks by looking back at the first Golden Globe ceremony in 1944, which honored the best that Hollywood had to offer during 1943, and said, “World War II isn’t over yet but the tide has turned—everyone knows who will win.”

“There are still battles and tears awaiting us,” he added. “It is now the year 2023, The war in Ukraine Not finished yet. But the tide is changing.”

Russia relaunches the general upbringing to the highest office as Putin escalates the war in the eastern Donetsk region

Zelensky said that Ukraine’s success was made possible by the support of Western allies and the united struggle for democracy, independence and “for the right to life and love”.

In his recorded speech, he continued, “The First World War claimed the lives of millions. The Second World War claimed the lives of tens of millions of them.” “There will not be a third world war. It is not a trilogy.”

Ukraine will Stop Russian aggression on our land.”

Zelensky was Made to the best of Hollywood Written by actor and director Sean Penn, who has traveled to Ukraine and met personally with Zelensky several times since the war began nearly 11 months ago.

“It’s the otherworldly courage of young Iranians rising up,” Ben said to applause. “To the tireless women’s movement in Afghanistan. We are being reminded, in no uncertain terms, that dreaming freedom is not just a human luxury, but a human need to be fought and sacrificed for.”

We have to start training Ukrainians for the national system on American soil next week

“If the freedom of a dream is a spear, then I proudly present a human being who tonight represents the sharpest tip of a spear,” Penn said before introducing Zelensky.

Ben made headlines in November after Zelenskyy gifted one of his Oscars and told the Ukrainian president, “When you win, give it back to Malibu.”

Almost a month after the war, Penn threatened to defame an Academy Award if the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not give Zelensky air time.

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

Zelensky never appeared at the Academy Awards, and instead a moment of silence was held in honor of Ukraine.

In an interview with CNN, Penn called the decision not to appear for the Ukrainian president “the most outrageous moment in Hollywood history”.