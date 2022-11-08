Zelensky attacked the Ukrainian oligarchs, including his patron

Before the war, Ukraine’s name was often mentioned on the same side as the country’s ruling oligarchs, who had great influence in politics and often sat as representatives in parliament. Rinat Akhmetov, Viktor Pinchuk, Konstantin Zhevago, Ihor Kolomoisky, Dmytro Firtas and former President Petro Poroshenko to name a few names from the list.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday that Kyiv had taken five strategic companies owned by former oligarchs under state control as part of the country’s war effort.

The Ukrainian government owns leading oil producer Ukrnafta and Ukrntatnafta, the country’s largest refinery, which was closed after being hit by Russian missile attacks in the first months of the invasion. Both companies were controlled by oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky

supported Zelensky’s 2019 presidential bid,

And now faces investigations over the bankruptcy of another of his former businesses, PrivatBank.

Kyiv took over MotorSics, a company that manufactures aircraft turbines and helicopter engines, based in Zaporizhzhya, a city near the southern front line.

“Such measures are necessary for our country in a war environment to help meet the urgent needs of our defense sector.”

– the President of Ukraine said in a statement published on Telegram.

The nationalizations, which other officials described as temporary, came after weeks of Russian missile and kamikaze drone attacks that hit power infrastructure across Ukraine, prompting hours-a-day blackouts and blackouts across the country.

The moves come a year after the president introduced in parliament “de-oligarchy” reforms aimed at curbing the influence of the country’s wealthiest businessmen.

Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the former owner and chairman of MotorSics, was arrested last month on charges of treason. Local prosecutors accuse him of supplying helicopter engines to Moscow in violation of sanctions. He denied the allegations.

One of the state-controlled groups is AvtoKraz, a truck maker that produces vehicles for domestic military transport and missile systems. It was formerly owned by Ukrainian oligarch Kostyantin Zevako, who has been living in exile in recent years as Ukrainian authorities prosecute him over the bankruptcy of a bank he once owned.

Zaporizhtransformator, a Zaporizhia-based power grid components company, was also among the companies seized by the state. The purpose of the takeover of the company, formerly owned by businessman Kostyantin Grigoryzin, is to ensure a stable supply of components needed to restore the Ukrainian electricity network.

At the same time, the Ukrainian government denied that “nationalization” had taken place.

