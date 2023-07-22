Zelensky announced that the Kerch bridge linking Crimea to Russia was a military target

A Ukrainian soldier waits for launch next to a Krat rocket launcher near Donetsk – Photo: Diego Herrera Corcido/Anadolu Agency/AFP
Our article is constantly updated!
He writes that two children were among the dead in shelling by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Sky News.
A nine-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister were killed in artillery fire that hit Druzpa village, police said.
In addition, Kremlin forces hit Kramatorsk and Konstantinivka with rockets early Saturday morning, damaging residential buildings and power lines.
Today, Ukraine attempted to carry out a drone strike on the Crimean peninsula, the governor of the Russian-founded region, Sergei Aksyonov, said.
Aksyonov said the attack targeted infrastructure in Krasnokhvardsk district, near the center of the peninsula. He did not disclose any other details.
“Emergency personnel are on the scene to deal with any consequences,” he said.
(Guardian)
The official Telegram channel reported that road traffic was temporarily closed on the Kerch bridge connecting Russia with the Crimean peninsula. Guardian According to
People on the bridge and inspection area are requested to remain calm and follow the instructions of traffic safety officials,” the statement said.
Monday’s explosions on the bridge killed two civilians and took out of service part of the bridge, which recently returned to full operation after being damaged in a similar attack in October. We wrote a lot about the attack on the Kerch bridge, the pride of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the consequences here.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday night that the bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to Russia “brings war, not peace” and is therefore a military target.
Volodymyr Zelensky said the Kerch bridge, which connects the Crimean peninsula to Russia, “brings war, not peace” and is therefore a military target.
Monday’s explosions on the bridge killed two civilians and took out of service part of the bridge, which recently returned to full operation after being damaged in a similar attack in October. We wrote a lot about the attack on the Kerch bridge, the pride of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the consequences here.
The President of Ukraine made a statement via video link at the Aspen Security Conference in the United States. He spoke of how the road and rail bridge was “not just a logistics route”.
“This route is used to deliver ammunition for war, which happens on a daily basis. It militarizes the Crimean Peninsula. For us, this is a hostile facility built outside international law and all relevant regulations. So it’s understandably a target for us. The goal of bringing war, not peace, must be neutralized”
– he said.
Ukraine welcomed Monday’s attack on the bridge, which was built by Russia and was inaugurated in 2018, but Kiev did not directly claim responsibility. Moscow blamed Ukraine.
(Guardian)
Russia wants to control shipping to Ukraine after withdrawing from the Black Sea grain deal, the country’s deputy foreign minister said.
“We need to make sure that the ship is not carrying something bad, this is a request, an inspection, if necessary, to make sure that this is the case or not,” said Sergey Vershinin.
Versynin spoke after Moscow and Kiev announced that ships bound for each other’s ports were considered potential military targets.
“No longer a maritime humanitarian corridor, there may now be military danger zones,” he added.
(Sky News)
A Ukrainian man was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison for helping Russia prepare some airstrikes, the Ukrainian Security Service said.
The unnamed person collected information for Russian forces on the location of Ukrainian logistics centers in the Dnipro region, according to the Telegram post.
The man was mainly trying to inspect the maintenance base of the military equipment of the Ukrainian Defense. “He sent the intelligence information he received to the aggressor to prepare targeted airstrikes against Ukrainian objects,” the Ukrainian Defense Service wrote. The man also received a salary for each successfully completed task.
(Sky News)
- Ukraine could receive F-16 fighter jets by the end of the year, the US National Security Council’s strategic communications coordinator announced. However, according to John Kirby, this alone will not cause a turning point in Ukrainian fronts against Russia.
- The US-based Institute of Military Science (ISW) announced that in the past two days, Ukrainian forces have advanced about two kilometers in the Russian-occupied area of Bahmut.
- Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s ambassador to London, was fired with unexpected speed shortly after the diplomat criticized Ukraine’s president.
- According to the CIA, Putin is trying to buy time to bring down Prigozhin.
- Poland mobilizes troops to Belarusian border.
- Putin spoke harshly to Poland: according to him, “they forgot that the western part of the country was Stalin’s gift”.
- Russian authorities have arrested former FSB officer, war criminal and ex-army commander Igor Kirkin (aka Strelkov) in the occupied Donetsk region.
- Bulgaria sends 100 infantry armored vehicles to Ukraine
More Stories
Ukrainian lives don’t matter
Ukraine Deploys Cluster Bombs, Wagner – Our War News Friday
Officer: They’re preparing for war in Washington – they’re already planning to save the Taiwanese people