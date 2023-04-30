April 30, 2023

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom file size revealed apparently to switch

We’re now just weeks away from the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and it looks like Nintendo has updated the file size on the game’s official page once again.

It is no longer the “biggest” digital release on the system, as the Japanese video game company appears to have reduced it from about 18GB to about 16 gigabytes. eShop listings in the US, Japan, and other regions say it will require approx 15.9 GB of free space.

Of course, this is still subject to change between now and the game’s launch next month May 12th.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Compared to the original Switch, Link’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (comes in 14.4 GB), Kingdom Tears is still officially the bigger game of the two. Overall, the file size is still fairly large, as other modern games like Xenoblade Chronicles 3 only take up about 14GB.

Kingdom’s Tears price will also go up by $10 – bringing it up to $69.99 (or regional equivalent). Nintendo has said it will not make this trend the direction, and it is decided on a case-by-case basis. On this occasion, you will definitely get your money’s worth.

