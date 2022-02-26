Zelda: Majora’s Cutscene Mask when switching apparently “more refined to N64” from Wii Virtual Console emulation

nintendo yesterday Another game added to the Switch Online expansion And update the N64 library to version 2.0.0.

it was there All kinds of improvementsbut this latest update is even better Than expected, it seems. According to “Zelda 64 Scholar” and Twitter user FIG (As explained by Nintendo dataminer oat dome), emulation The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask On Switch Online it’s actually “more accurate to N64” in one “situation” than it was on the Wii Virtual Console version.

Warning – Majora mask spoilers in the video below:

OatmealDome: “Majora’s Mask – Here’s a situation where the Switch version is actually *better* than previous versions and more refined for the N64, thanks to a patch that Nintendo added. It fixes a scene that works too quickly, causing it to end too early.”

In the Switch version of Majora Mask, there is a delay that was intentionally added to Giant’s Cutscene scene (from frames 1120 to 1616).

This is for N64 lag simulation, and fixed an issue where VC and other emus would finish scene before song finished. In the context of a sprint, this loses 8 seconds pic.twitter.com/wVvMBkc6Nm – Figs (@Fig02_) February 26, 2022

It’s impressive if that’s the case – the Wii Virtual Console N64 library is still considered by many as the “best” generation of Nintendo N64 emulation. You can read more about this in our previous posts.

As OatmealDome further points out, the accuracy in the Switch version of Majora’s Mask is good news for fans who have been demanding an experience more like the original Nintendo 64 version, but not so great for the speed community, where it technically takes longer to complete.

you can see the Many other improvements in yesterday’s story. This is yet another example of the effort Nintendo is now apparently putting into this paid service to not only improve it but in this case make it even better than previous emulations of N64 games.

Are you ready to give the Switch Online Expansion Pack another look after the latest update? Are you already subscribed? Leave your thoughts in the comments.