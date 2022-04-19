Zaya Wade getting cozy for her Easter party with her friend in a black blouse and jeans along with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Instead of wearing a pastel-colored look for the Wade family’s celebration of Easter Sunday, Zaya Wade Went for casual wear with a darker color palette.

The daughter of Dwyane Wade, who is famous for modeling colorful fashion regularly on her Instagram page, wore a black baggy button-down shirt with short sleeves and a collar with baggy jeans.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote along with some snaps, “Had the best weekend, had a great time with my family and my family at Easter. I hope everyone had a great Easter today and a wonderful Easter this week!! I love you guys!! Youth.”

Zaya Wade wears a Valentino dress at the “Cheaper Than The Dozen” premiere in Los Angeles on March 16, 2022. – Credit: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Gilbert Flores Variety

In other shared family photos, her stepmother Gabrielle Union wore a blue dress with matching sandals. Zaya’s little sister Kavya was wearing a pink dress with silver sandals.

While the social media influencer is only 14 years old, she is already a thriving fashion designer with over 500,000 followers on Instagram. It’s really no surprise, as her ex-NBA dad and stepmother Gabrielle Union always bring their fashion game together when they go out. Just last month, the trio, as well as Zaya’s little sister, Kavya, attended the premiere of the new Federation movie “Cheaper Than a Dozen”.

For the red carpet, Zaya wore a printed Valentino’s look Complete with light brown strappy sandals. Furthermore, last November, the teen appeared in the Gucci Love Parade with her father and stepmother. For that occasion, she wore a light pink Gucci suit with ivory horse-shaped loafers featuring a block heel.

Zaya Wade wears a pink jumpsuit and ivory mules by Gucci at the Gucci Love Parade show in November. – Credit: Splash

splash

Launch Gallery: Gabrielle Union’s chic style through the years

The best shoe news

sign for FN . newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on FacebookAnd TwitterAnd Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.