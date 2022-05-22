Zack Brown Band founder member John Driskill Hopkins announces a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Founding member of Zac Brown’s band, John Driskill Hopkins, has revealed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis while standing shoulder to shoulder with his bandmates. country music group During a short video clip shared on the band’s YouTube account.

The 51-year-old musician, who has worked as an in-house multiplayer with a focus on bass guitar, as well as a strong vocalist and lyricist since the band’s debut in 2002, admitted he’s had tough news for the band’s huge fan base.

He said in the minute-long clip, which was also posted to the group Twitter account.

“Over the past several years, I have noticed some balance issues and some stiffness in my hands. After careful analysis by some of the top neurologists in the country, I was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

“Since my symptoms have been slowly progressing since the beginning, we believe they will continue to progress slowly moving forward. God willing, I plan to swing with these wonderful people for many years to come.”

Lead singer Zach Brown added: “The technology and Research About ALS Treatments It was progressing, but we still had no cure. Thank you so much for your prayers and help with our ALS treatment.”

The video ended with the band promoting #HopOnACure, a non-profit organization Hopkins founded to benefit not just finding a cure, but providing treatment plans and recovery efforts to survivors.

An audio clip of the song “Good Morning Believers!” By Hopkins, featuring Emily Saliers from the album “Lonesome High,” which ran in the background.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is named after The Great Former New York Yankee He was forced to retire in 1939 due to a debilitating illness and after playing with the team for 17 seasons.

Gehrig retired at the age of 36 and died two years later.

ALS targets the nervous system, weakening muscles and limiting physical function.

Mayo Clinic He describes ALS as “a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing a loss of muscle control.”

The cause is unknown and symptoms can varyHowever, muscle weakness that gets worse over time is common in many cases. There is no cure for this disease.

The award-winning band released seven studio albums, two live albums and one album of greatest hits with massive commercial success from their hit single “Chicken Fried”. Their debut album, “The Foundation,” was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, and their follow-up catalogs – “You Get What You Give” and “Uncaged” – both were certified platinum.