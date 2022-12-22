December 22, 2022

“Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game” 25th Anniversary Project Beginning

From Konami’s official Japanese press release, it has been slightly reworked.

Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. ‘, in the run-up to the 25th anniversary of ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! The official card game: Duel Monsters”, on February 4, 2024, will start its 25th anniversary project during February 2023.

Yu-Gi-Oh! The official card game was launched by Konami Digital Entertainment in February 1999 and has been loved by our customers for a quarter of a century. With the overseas “Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game”, the new product series “Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel”, and several digital titles, the “Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game” continues to create history.

Therefore, this year’s event, which marks a huge milestone, is the 25th anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! The card game, will include several Yu-Gi-Oh! Digital products and titles

. We are planning various projects in Japan and abroad, such as launching anniversary-related products, as well as campaigns and sweepstakes that fans are looking forward to.

Before the project was launched, we opened a special website to celebrate our 25th anniversary. Information about anniversaries on this site will be updated from time to time.

This is a great way to say things like Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel simulator or video games in general.

25th anniversary sitesource

