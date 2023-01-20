Ys Memoire: The Division in Felghana was launched on April 27 in Japan

Action RPG Memorandum of Yassin: oath in so and so will be fired to Switch On April 27 in Japan at 4,400 yen, Falcom announce.
The physical release will include a reverse sleeve, featuring the “Refine Version” character designs on one side and the “Classic Version” character designs on the other.
Pre-orders will include the original music CD.Ys: The oath in Falana Sound Memoire 2010 – 2020,” which contains all arranged music related to Ys: The oath in Falana It was released in the ten years between 2010 and 2020. As a bonus track, it also includes the track “Omen = Styx = (Prologue Ver.)” used in the intro Ys: The oath in Falana.
The full list is as follows:
- “an introduction Adventure(Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
- “The Boy’s Got Wings” (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
- “Cuts!!” (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
- omen = styx = (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
- “Beats of Destruction” (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
- Walstein Castle (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
- “Scion of Genos” (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
- “wanderers of Ys”(Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
- “Chikai~Love Turns To Oath” (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
- “The Strongest Enemy” (Falcom Boss Zanmai, 2012)
- omen = styx = (yes Zhanmay, 2012)
- “Illburns Ruins” (yes Koman Kyokushu, 2012)
- “The Boy’s Got Wings” (Falcom Acoustics 2, 2020)
- “Omen = Styx = (Prologue Ver.)” (bonus track)
Read more about Memorandum of Yassin: oath in so and so here.
View a new set of screenshots in the Gallery.
More Stories
GTA Trilogy Arrives On Steam, Still Crashed (But On Sale)
Next week’s iOS 16.3 update will fix several common iPhone bugs
Fans of the Pokémon tier list have been waiting for Scarlet and Violet