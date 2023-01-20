January 20, 2023

Ys Memoire: The Division in Felghana was launched on April 27 in Japan

Action RPG Memorandum of Yassin: oath in so and so will be fired to Switch On April 27 in Japan at 4,400 yen, Falcom announce.

The physical release will include a reverse sleeve, featuring the “Refine Version” character designs on one side and the “Classic Version” character designs on the other.

Pre-orders will include the original music CD.Ys: The oath in Falana Sound Memoire 2010 – 2020,” which contains all arranged music related to Ys: The oath in Falana It was released in the ten years between 2010 and 2020. As a bonus track, it also includes the track “Omen = Styx = (Prologue Ver.)” used in the intro Ys: The oath in Falana.

The full list is as follows:

  1. “an introduction Adventure(Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
  2. “The Boy’s Got Wings” (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
  3. “Cuts!!” (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
  4. omen = styx = (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
  5. “Beats of Destruction” (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
  6. Walstein Castle (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
  7. “Scion of Genos” (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
  8. wanderers of Ys”(Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
  9. “Chikai~Love Turns To Oath” (Ys: The oath in Falana jdk special, 2010)
  10. “The Strongest Enemy” (Falcom Boss Zanmai, 2012)
  11. omen = styx = (yes Zhanmay, 2012)
  12. “Illburns Ruins” (yes Koman Kyokushu, 2012)
  13. “The Boy’s Got Wings” (Falcom Acoustics 2, 2020)
  14. “Omen = Styx = (Prologue Ver.)” (bonus track)

Read more about Memorandum of Yassin: oath in so and so here.

View a new set of screenshots in the Gallery.

screenshots

