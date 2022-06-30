YouTuber Logan Paul signs multi-year WWE contract

Booyaka, Booyaka. picture : WWE

YouTuber Logan Paul has signed an official contract with World Wrestling Entertainment.

according to BT Sport journalist Ariel HalawaniPaul reportedly signed a multi-year contract with the company yesterday for an undisclosed number of “premium live events” across 2022 and 2023.

Today, Paul visited WWE Headquarters to sign his contract and pose for photos with WWE interim CEO and President, Stephanie McMahon, and her husband and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development, Paul “Triple H” Levesque. It should also be noted that this news comes while Vince McMahon, CEO and President of WWE, is under investigation Alleged affair and payment of compensation with a WWE employee.

After signing his contract, Paul didn’t waste any time choosing his first opponent Feature. Pair team shape card in WrestleMania 38 Back in April, he beat the father and son team Rey and Dominic Mysterio. After the match, The Miz immediately betrayed Paul, hitting him with a Skull-Crushing Finale (The Miz’s final move). Sources told Halawani that Paul’s debut on the pay-per-view will likely be at SummerSlam against The Miz in late July.

Odds are WWE will pay Paul as One of their likable faces (i.e. the good guys) considering the former AEW wrestler and WWE’s best likable face Cody Rhodes came out with torn thoracic injury. Before signing the contract, Paul Share training photos of himself Performing dives from the fork of the wrestling ring to his Twitter account. Paul’s antics weren’t as soft as Bad Bunny patches, so Paul’s training time was justified. we are in Kotaku She’s in your corner. Come on Summerslam, Miz. Give him hell.