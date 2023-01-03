Youtuber Beats Nintendo, save a little piece of Zelda History

picture : Nintendo / Retro Studios / DidYouKnowGaming / Kotaku

As early as December 2022, Nintendo had a press documentary about a failed 2004 bid for the Nintendo Switch. zelda Tactics game nuked from YouTube. However, last week, video-sharing platform Google reinstated the project after apparently failing to find any copyright infringement. It’s a rare example of a consistent creator and copyright takedown notice being invalidated.

DidYouKnowGaming YouTube Channel “We Win” chirp On December 28th. “Heroes of Hyrule video is back again.” She added that YouTube had confirmed that the original copyright takedown notice was indeed from Nintendo and not a fraud, and that the video had been received More than 20,000 views On the first day he appeared.

video was Originally published back in October And featured material from Retro Studios’ failed stadium to create the The Legend of Zelda Spin-off Tactics for the Nintendo DS called Hyrule Heroes. The video covered the design goals and delved into why the studio is so popular Metroid Prime He was interested in making it in the first place, all based on an interview with the former developer behind the pitch.

When Nintendo issued a copyright takedown notice against the video months later in December, DidYouKnowGaming accused the beloved game company of censoring the press and harming efforts to preserve historical records. He said Kotaku I planned to defend the video on fair use grounds, and now that campaign appears to have won.

“When you take on the DMCA on YouTube, the company that identified the DMCA you have 10 business days to prove they took legal action against you, or the video is restored,” chirp Shane Gill, owner of DidYouKnowGaming. So I’ve spent the past two weeks checking my email to see if Nintendo is suing [sic] me.”

Nintendo wasn’t suing, at least not yet. While this option still exists, the Mario The manufacturer will now have to take the channel to court to remove the video again, rather than simply relying on going through YouTube’s automatic copyright protection policies. “Their goal was to remove this journalistic work from the Internet because they didn’t like what I revealed,” Jill said chirp.

Nintendo, YouTube and DidYouKnowGaming did not immediately respond to a request for comment.