YouTube Vanced is shutting down ‘for legal reasons’

The popular Vanced YouTube app has been discontinued. The creators of Vanced revealed that the project will be closed in the coming days, with download links set to be removed. While the app will continue to work for anyone who currently has it installed on Android, without any future updates, it will likely stop working at some point soon. Vanced’s owners say they had to stop the project for “legal reasons”.

Fansid It is a popular third-party YouTube app for Android, especially because it allows YouTube users to block all YouTube video ads without a Premium subscription. Vanced also includes a true black theme, customizations not shown in the official YouTube for Android app.

Vanced has been discontinued. In the coming days, the download links will be removed from the site. We know this is not something you want to hear but it is something we need to do. Thank you all for supporting us over the years. – Vanced Official (YTVanced) March 13, 2022

It’s not immediately clear if Google was involved in stopping Vanced, but it’s very likely. YouTube owned by Google Force two famous Discord music bots to go offline Last year, before starting to test ads-supported Integrate YouTube into Discord Just weeks later. Popular music bots Rythm and Groovy Discord have also avoided ads on the service, allowing Discord users to listen to music together.

“Vanced has been discontinued,” reads A telegram message From the owners of Fanseed. “We know this isn’t something you want to hear, but it’s something we need to do.” We’ve reached out to Google for comment on the discontinuation of Vanced, and will update you accordingly.