Your horoscope for Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Aries to Taurus.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

After the Moon awakens, it’s a fortunate time financially. Go after what you want. Trust your ideas to make money. Also trust your generous impulses because today you will get what you give, especially in terms of kindness, friendship and caring support.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

I was lucky! After alerting the Moon, the Moon moves toward your sign, then aligns itself with lucky Jupiter, moneybags. This will give you good feelings and make you feel generous towards others. It will boost your self-confidence and make you overcome petty annoyance.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

This is definitely a good day for you! Especially later in the day, you will be awakening to your personal fears for the deeper aspects of life. You may seek metaphysical or spiritual insights from someone because you thirst for truth.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

My people’s day! After the waking moon, your ability to talk will be top notch. In particular, you will deal well with members of the public and with large groups. Not only will it be easier to communicate what you want to others, but they will validate your ideas.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

You make a great impression on others, especially after an alert Moon, because the Moon is at the top of your chart aligning with Jupiter. This creates an image of success and wealth for others. You also seem wise, upbeat, and optimistic. (Adorable.)

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Great day to travel if possible. If you can’t travel, you will enjoy studying because you have a strong need to explore deep ideas about philosophy, religion, metaphysics, and anything that interests you. Find a teacher. Or maybe you are someone else’s teacher?

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

This is an excellent day for financial negotiations about joint ownership, inheritance, taxes, debt, and banking. Whatever happens, you will smell like a rose! Expect gifts, goodies, and presents coming your way. The right time to apply for a loan.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

You cannot choose a better day to enjoy warm relationships with partners and close friends. In fact, this is an excellent day for entering into negotiations with a partner. You can also make travel plans with someone? Today is the kind of day you get what you give.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Today you have opportunities to improve your job or look for a better job. Work-related travel is also possible. Likewise, many of you will learn ways to improve your health. You may also get more pleasure from handling a pet.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

It is easy today to have good feelings and generosity towards others because you feel that everything is fine and you have nothing to fear. Optimism, hope and the opportunity to learn useful ideas are your boon.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

This is a great day for entertaining at home! Invite the gang over for pizza and beer. (Or quiche and white wine?) Good vibes abound and everyone is having a good time. Likewise, this is also an excellent day for exploring real estate opportunities.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

It’s a basic, yet often unacknowledged, truth that when you change how you look at things — the things you look at change. The power of perception! When we are in a positive state of mind, life is positive and hopeful. And when we feel negative about our world – life becomes hopeless. Attitude is everything.

If your birthday is today

Actress Kat Dennings (1986) shares your birthday. You are independent, playful, and love to live by your own rules. You have a strong love for adventure! This year you are reaping the rewards of your best efforts. Seize opportunities in business dealings and act accordingly. Expect promotions, fame, awards and spotlight!