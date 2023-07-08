Your horoscope for Saturday, July 8, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1 to 2:30 PM Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Pisces to Aries.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

This is a fun day. Check out the Moon Alert to see when the Moon enters your sign because after that, things will tend to go your way more easily. However, you may also feel an increased sense of passion for everything. Enjoy walking around the house and doing repairs.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Interactions with friends may occur this morning. Later in the day, however, you will be happy to be more isolated and seek alone time to relax or work alone in privacy. This is the time for you! It is important to believe in yourself and your positive future.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

This day will become more friendly and popular for you as you wear it. Enjoy chatting with others, especially girlfriends and colleagues. Group activities, especially in the afternoon will resume. People will enjoy talking to you because you are excited now. (Enthusiasm is contagious.)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

This morning you want to explore new places and ideas because you feel excited about expanding your horizons. However, later in the day, you might share with one of your parents or your boss. In fact, everything you do will be visible to some people and they will know details about your personal life.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

This is a friendly and social weekend! You can actually feel the feelings more relaxed. However, this morning you may want to take care of banking details, issues related to inheritance and joint property. This evening is a great time to go somewhere you’ve never been.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You will have to get along with others, and get along this morning. By later in the day, you may be focusing on issues related to joint property, inheritance, or anything related to someone else’s wealth or responsibilities. However, you are popular today!

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

You’re making a great impression on others now, which is why it’s going to be a fun-filled weekend for you. Enjoy competitive sports and physical activities. You will also enjoy gatherings, with groups or clubs and organizations, especially with creative people and artists.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Such a fun and interesting day! Accept invitations to party and mingle. You might get involved in more children’s activities than usual, as well as theater, social outings, and musical performances. Anything you do with sports will appeal to you. Great date day!

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Home and family are definitely the focus of your attention today. In fact, some of you may be more involved than usual with a parent. This seems to be the time when you are concerned with taxes, debts, insurance matters, inheritances, and joint property. Do your homework.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

This morning you will be busy with errands and discussions with siblings, neighbors and relatives and take care of the little tasks that require your attention. Once those things are over, later in the day you’ll be able to relax at home.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Financial issues and cash flow command your attention this morning. After the Moon changes, your day will pick up pace and become busier with appointments, short trips, and fun outings. Get ready for a fun weekend.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

This day begins with the Moon in your sign, which will give you a slight edge over all other signs. At midday, however, it leaves your sign and moves into Aries, highlighting issues with cash flow and shopping. A fun day for socializing!

If your birthday is today

Actor Kevin Bacon (1958) shares your birthday. You are dynamic, realistic and practical. You are also focused, self-disciplined, and have a strong sense of will. you are kind. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise is important, especially as a tool for self-discipline. Stay grounded, level and productive.