Your horoscope for Saturday, July 15, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 7:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Gemini to Cancer.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

It’s Saturday, and this weekend is an excellent time for family discussions. Be open to listening to the advice of someone older or more experienced. Let’s face it: You don’t have to reinvent the wheel. It is also a beautiful day to be surprised and enjoy fun times with children and sports.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Short trips, errands, appointments, and interactions with siblings, relatives, and neighbors will make for a lively day. An older or more experienced person, perhaps a friend or group member, may give you excellent advice. In the meantime, get invites to socialize!

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

If shopping today, which is likely, please be aware of Moon Alert restrictions. It’s a good day to discuss financial matters, including a possible increase, with bosses and dignitaries. You can also make improvements to where you live.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

This is a good day (especially this afternoon) for making far-reaching travel plans. You will also enjoy study of any kind, as well as discussions on philosophy, politics, and deep topics. You have so much energy to go after what you want!

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

If you work alone or behind the scenes, you can get a lot done, especially in terms of researching or coming up with solutions about finances, inheritances, and joint property. Something might motivate you to see ways to increase your income.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Discussions with friends, groups or organizations will be lively today. In particular, you may be dealing with athletics or physical competition. An older friend or colleague may have some valuable input for you. (It never hurts to listen.)

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Today you are very visible, which means that people notice you more than usual. (In fact, they may be aware of personal details about your private life.) Still, it’s a good day to make practical plans about your health, a pet, or something related to your work, especially if you want practical results in the future.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Do something different to break out of your routine because today you need motivation and adventure! It’s a great day for making travel plans or blowing up town. You might also participate with friends from another culture or an international organization.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Financial discussions, especially regarding taxes, debt, joint property, or inheritance, will go well today as you plan for your future. These discussions may include a parent or an older family member. Of course you can set yourself up to get what you want.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

A discussion with a partner or close friend will be vital today. It might include politics, travel plans, or something related to religion or racial issues. One thing is for sure: you want practical results and a plan for the future. Listen to the advice of an older or more experienced person.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

This will be a productive day for you, especially later in the day, because you will make wise decisions about finances and earnings. In fact, an older person might help. You are happy that you have the energy to get things done today because you want to make a difference.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

This can be an interesting day for you, especially with regards to children’s activities, social outings, and anything to do with sports. This is also an excellent day to practice something or hone your skills or technique in the performing arts or a particular sport. Listen to the advice of someone more experienced or older.

If your birthday is today

Actor Forest Whitaker (1961) shares your birthday. You value art, beauty, and intellectual discoveries. Sometimes you have a strong influence on people, whether you know it or not. This year the pace is slower. Take time to focus on relationships, especially those that will benefit and help you. Make time to rejuvenate.