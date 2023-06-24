Your horoscope for Friday, June 23, 2023

Moon Alert

After 5:45 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions on shopping or making important decisions. Moon in Virgo.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Today you will have to put your emotional considerations second to someone else’s. No big deal. You can do that. You will get satisfaction and a sense of personal reward by helping others or performing a service for someone.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

It will be hard to hide your feelings, especially if you are in love. This is because you feel the need to be yourself and feel who you really are. You may also feel protective and caring for others, especially children.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Today you will be happy with the opportunity to retire alone and enjoy your privacy, preferably at home in familiar surroundings because you need to pamper yourself and pamper yourself. You may also think about how your habits are affecting your life.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You feel an intense need to share certain ideas with others, which is why you really want to tell it like it is. However, this can make you impatient with people who like to have a superficial chat. you do not want this. Want to discuss the real deal?

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Since your possessions are easy to identify emotionally, you may have a strong attachment to a particular element. You may feel possessive about it. You may also empathize with your wealth and feel that if you own a lot, you are “worth more” as a person. not like that. We are all very precious.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

For today and tomorrow, the Moon is in your sign the same for two and a half days each month. When this happens, although it can heighten your feelings, it can also increase your good luck. just a little. But hey, every little bit helps. (When I want a favor, I wait for the Moon to be in my sign.)

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

You will be happy to retire somewhere where you feel physically and psychologically safe – somewhere behind the scenes, preferably a comfortable place with a nice snack and a bit of a drink. Yes, be nice to yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

You will enjoy warm discussions with friends and group members today, especially female acquaintances. In particular, this is a good day to share with someone your hopes and dreams for the future in order to get their feedback, which may be useful to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Today, some people in the general public seem to know personal details about your private life, which can feel disarming. There’s not much you can do about it except be aware of it and do some damage control if you can. Protect your privacy.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Your sense of adventure is heightened today, which is why you want to find some motivation. Ideally, you would like to travel somewhere. If you can’t travel, you can always be a tourist in your own city. leave it! Learn something new! Do something different!

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Take a moment out of your day today to look over your bank details and anything related to insurance, joint property, taxes and debt. It is very easy to ignore these areas, but they will not go away on their own. Check these sheets and tie up the loose details.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Today, the Moon is the opposite of your horoscope, because it will be for two days this month. When this happens, you have to come to terms and cut more than halfway through when dealing with others, especially close friends, partners, and spouses. Be helpful and friendly.

If your birthday is today

Actor Brian Brown (1947) shares your birthday. You have a lively and energetic style. You genuinely love and care about people. You want to make the world a better place. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of anyone and anything that has been holding you back.