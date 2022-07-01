Your horoscope for Friday, July 1, 2022

moon alert

There are no restrictions on shopping or making important decisions. Moon in Leo.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Today is a mixed bag. However, it is a challenge! Your ruler, fiery Mars, is in your sign at odds with your great father Pluto, who can encourage cruel and deceitful activity. cautiously! Don’t do anything you’ll regret later. Fortunately, socializing with others is, for the most part, a positive and friendly thing.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Although family relationships and issues at home are warm and supportive; However, something going on behind the scenes may need your attention. (If you think something fishy is going on, it is!) Beware of anything that appears to be out of your interest.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

This is a curious day, and heaven knows that you are a constantly curious person. In many ways, relationships with siblings, relatives, and neighbors are positive and nurturing. However, there is likely to be a power struggle with a group or friend. Keep your nose clean. Take the highway.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You have a lot of energy today that you can use to skillfully deal with power struggles and disagreements. You may have to face someone else who is challenging you. If so, make sure your actions are on board. Avoid the temptation to be tough or aggressive.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

The Moon in your sign dances well with Jupiter and Venus, which enhances good feelings inside you, and therefore – friendly relations with others. However, since Mars is at odds with Pluto, there are likely to be disagreements over controversial issues. Stay with positive energy.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Although you may be stuck in power struggles over joint property, inheritance, or discussions about shared responsibilities, you are able to be positive about how you approach things. This is because internally, you are happy, which means that you will not overreact.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Today is a mixed bag. You may find relationships with partners and close friends aggravated because some sort of power struggle is taking place. Honestly, it can get bad. That’s why you may find comfort in talking to a friend or someone in a group. (Accept support wherever you find it.)

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

You look positive in the eyes of others today. Indeed, presidents, fathers and dignitaries were impressed! Meanwhile, something about your job, a pet, or perhaps even your health is making you worse. It may be about work-related travel. Use your coping skills.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

There will likely be disagreements about child care as well as arguments related to sports or social situations. However, it will only happen with some people in your life, while other relationships are unaffected and run smoothly. And so it is. be patient.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Be patient with family members because arguments and disagreements will be equal in the cycle. Fortunately, financial matters are preferred. You may get practical support from someone you want. Maybe it’s about who is the decision maker?

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Go gentle when talking to others because you might be a bull in a china shop without even realizing it. Basically, you want your way. Or maybe you have to face someone else who wants his way? Today the wisest course might be to agree to disagree.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Emotional power struggles over property or money may occur today. Watch out for compulsive behavior or sudden urges to do something that may not be good for you in the long run. Resist the temptation to give in to a fleeting, questionable desire.

If it’s your birthday today

Comedian Dan Aykroyd (1952) shares your birthday. You are a sensitive, loving person who values ​​family and friends. You are intuitive and imaginative and have an excellent memory. This is the year of learning and education for you. The time you spend in solitude to develop yourself personally and increase your knowledge will be well spent. Excitement increases towards the end of the year.