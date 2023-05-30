Your daily horoscope: May 30th

Open this image in the gallery:

Prospects if today is your birthday

The friend seems determined to avoid the truth at all costs and you should make it your mission to confront him with the facts. They won’t thank you for it but your reward will help them avoid a potentially ruinous course of action.

Aries (March 21 – April 20):

Use your persuasion skills to turn some sort of argument in your favor today but don’t be too arrogant or you can turn potential allies against you. Everyone knows that you are smart, so there is no need to show others that you are also stupid.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21):

What someone says or does today may not make any sense at all but it won’t make any difference to them and the only difference it should make to you is that you now know they can’t be trusted to make sensible decisions. Give them a wide berth.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21):

If you don’t feel like being social today, don’t force yourself. You are under no obligation to put on a show just to keep others happy, not now, not ever, and this would be a good time to remind them of that simple truth.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23):

There is a danger today that if you put what you are thinking into words, it can cause you a lot of trouble. Just because something seems obvious and uncontroversial to you doesn’t mean others will see it the same way.

Low Earth orbit (July 24 – August 23):

If you hear friends or colleagues talking about an issue that matters to you, by all means listen up. The planets indicate that you can pick up some useful information that will save you a lot of mental work over the next few days.

Virgo (August 24 – September 23):

There’s more to situations than meets the eye, so stay tuned and don’t believe what other people tell you just because they claim to know more about what’s going on than you do. The best sense is logic and that is something you have a lot of.

Libra (September 24 – October 23):

You can give up a creative activity that no longer excites you but the planets warn that you will regret it if you do. It is now at that pivot point where it is as easy to follow through to the end as it is to go back to the beginning.

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22):

If you start trolling someone else’s business today, there’s a good chance they’ll get upset and start digging into your revenge – and you’ve got a skeleton or two in your closet! Don’t be too nosy for your own good.

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21):

Mars in the most adventurous area of ​​your chart makes a lot of things possible but you still need to be realistic about what you can actually achieve. Yes, you have a glorious future, but don’t start thinking you’re a superhero and can do no wrong.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20):

The message of the stars today is that you can do yourself a lot of good on every level by forgiving, forgetting, and moving on. There are some things worth thinking about but most things aren’t, so draw a line down the past.

Aquarius (January 21 – February 19):

News will come your way that will make you wonder if you finally got it wrong about a situation you thought you knew everything about. This can be one of those occasions when a small piece of information makes a very big difference.

