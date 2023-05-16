Your daily horoscope: May 16th

Open this image in the gallery:

Prospects if today is your birthday

The influence of Jupiter on your birthday means that you should always be true to your highest ideals. There will be occasions throughout the year ahead when you get a chance to profit from other people’s mistakes. no. Use your genius instead.

Aries (March 21 – April 20):

Your values ​​will change dramatically between now and the end of the week, and for the better. When it comes to money matters, you might be surprised to find that the less you think about money, the more money will come your way.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21):

Do not listen to people who say that you are powerless in the face of external forces, because this is not true. In fact, with Jupiter now moving into your sign, you’re the one with the power to make things happen. Make sure it’s really important stuff.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21):

The more good deeds you do for others now, the more good things you will be given in return. There may be a delay between what you do and what you get but never doubt that you will enjoy the rewards that your efforts deserve.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23):

Something will happen over the next 24 hours that will make you realize that until now you have been moving through life in second gear. You need to work together and speed things up, ideally in partnership with like-minded people.

Low Earth orbit (July 24 – August 23):

Jupiter moving into the career field in your chart today will do wonders for your ambitions, but the effort has to come from you. People in positions of authority will look favorably on what you do and do everything they can to help you.

Virgo (August 24 – September 23):

Something you believed in for many years will change today and it will be a big change for the better. The more you allow your mind to expand, the more you will understand the way the world works, so you can work with it.

Libra (September 24 – October 23):

No, life does not conspire against you. No, the cosmic forces that exist are not unfair. On the contrary, if you can recognize that the changes being forced upon you are necessary, you will come out of this stressful phase far happier and richer.

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign is now at its peak and this means that partnerships of all kinds will present you with opportunities that you would be foolish to ignore. Yes, of course, you will have to make compromises, but the rewards will far outweigh the sacrifices.

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21):

Don’t waste time trying to convince yourself that what you are about to do is ethical and will be as good for others as it is for you. This is one of those occasions when you need to act first and worry about it later, if anything.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20):

Wonderful things will happen in your life between now and the new moon at the end of the week. Creative and artistic excellence will come to you easily, so follow your muse wherever it leads and never doubt that you are born to be a star.

Aquarius (January 21 – February 19):

Someone you thought would be a rock under pressure is going to open wide today and it will be your job to pick them up and put them back together again. What will you get out of the situation? Valuable knowledge that looks deceptive.

Pisces (February 20 – March 20):

It is very likely that within the next 24 hours you will meet someone who will challenge the assumptions you live by. Far from being a negative experience, it will encourage you to broaden your horizons and see connections that you somehow missed before.

Find out more about yourself at sallybrompton.com