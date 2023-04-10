April 11, 2023

You’ll be able to redeem your Play Points for Google T-shirts and more

Ayhan 53 mins ago 2 min read

In addition to the app’s in-app purchases (IAPs), you will He will soon be able to Redeem Play Points for Google T-shirts.

Google is expanding the Play Points program with Partner Offerings, with the initial pool coming from:

  • DoorDash
  • Instacart
  • Google Merchandise Store
  • buffo

The only screenshot we have today shows you can get a Google Shirt from the official Merchandise store for 2,500 Play Points, which equals $25 in Google Play credit. You are supposed to get a promotional code to eat to the store’s website, with restrictions like “You can use points to redeem this offer up to 5 times.” This Play Points redemption offer will be available until June 30th.

Another example is getting $5 off (minimum $35) off grocery delivery via Instacart or $10 off a DoorDash order.

These offers are starting to roll out to users today but are not widely available yet. Visit the Play Points page from the Account menu in the Play Store and go to the “Use” tab to see if they are available to you.

How do Play Points work?

You can get Play Points when you make any purchase (Apps, Subscriptions, Games, Movies, TV Shows, Books) through Google Play Billing, with multipliers by tier level (which resets yearly) increasing what you earn for every dollar unlocked. Lock other privileges.

level # Points required Points earned for
Every $1 you spend		 Additional benefits
bronze 0 – 149 1 point * Point events within the game
* Complications of the book
silver 150 – 599 1.1 points * Weekly Silver Awards
gold 600 – 2999 1.2 points * Weekly golden prizes
Platinum 3000+ 1.4 points * Weekly Platinum Awards
* Outstanding support

Last year, Google made it so that you could redeem Play Points for discounts on Google Store devices. Values ​​ranged from $10 to $200 in what was an attractive feature.

