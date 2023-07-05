“You need to take big steps to continue to strengthen the platform” – Deadline

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino totally agrees with Elon Musk’s decision to limit the tweets users can see per day.

“When you have a mission like Twitter – you need to take big steps to continue to enhance the platform. This work is meaningful and ongoing,” Iaccarino chirp Along with an official statement from the social network.

Twitter issued a statement explaining to users that they will be restricted on the digital platform in an effort to combat bots and spam.

“To ensure the credibility of our user base, we must take strict measures to remove spam and bots from our platform,” it reads. statement.

Twitter users were surprised when the social network became rambunctious over the weekend. Issues were ongoing with little explanation of what was going on. According to Twitter’s statement, the company did not warn its users in advance because “any advance notice of these actions would have allowed bad actors to change their behavior to avoid detection.”

The goal of the rate limits is to prevent bots from “scraping people’s public Twitter data to build AI models” and to stop “manipulating people and conversations on the platform.”

Currently, the restrictions affect a small percentage of people who use the platform, and we will provide an update when the work is complete. In terms of our customers, the impacts on advertising were minimal.” “Although this work will never be done, we are all deeply committed to making Twitter a better place for everyone. Sometimes, even for a brief moment, you have to slow down. We appreciate your patience.”

Twitter’s initial limits validated users are limited to reading 6,000 posts per day, unverified users to 600 posts per day, and new unverified accounts can only read 300 posts per day. By the end of the day, Musk reported that the limits had been raised to 10k posts for verified users, 1k for unverified users and 500 for new accounts.

Twitter’s statement also comes as Meta prepares to launch a direct competitor called Thread that will be released on July 6th.