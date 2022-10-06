You need a charger like this to keep your phone healthy for a long time

In 2020, Apple became the first company to remove the charger from the packaging of new smartphones. Rival Samsung also criticized the American manufacturer, and until 2021 the company and Google did the same. As a result, many consumers make friends with their old charger or order a cheaper third-party unit. This is not surprising, because in addition to the ever-increasing phone prices, this important accessory is already HUF 20-30 thousand for almost all manufacturers. However, the biggest problem is that even though USB-C has become a standard, the parameters vary from manufacturer to manufacturer. Slashgear.

Everyone has probably seen USB ports: it’s a global standard that defines specifications for connections to connectors, cables, and other devices. The classic, rectangular port where you can connect an external keyboard, mouse or pen drive is called a USB Type-A connector, while old Android smartphones had Micro-USB, today Type-C has become more common – only Apple. Uncommon in the square, but only until 2024 in Europe.

The main difference between these ports lies in the charging standards they follow, which we distinguish between two types: USB PD (Universal Serial Bus Power Delivery) The essence of the specification is that it handles more power and allows devices to communicate with each other. , they can determine how much power a given device should absorb. As it supports 240W power, it is used for laptops, tablets and external batteries. In contrast, the essence of an OEM-specific standard is that the charger is made by the same manufacturer as the phone and primarily works with it. So, for example, devices from Oppo and OnePlus support fast charging, but they are device-specific.

It is important to check which device supports what

The essence of native standards is that they work with company-made chargers and cables. The answer to why this is good is clear from the company’s perspective: it helps make extra money, especially for companies that sell parts separately. In addition to the aforementioned Chinese manufacturers, Qualcomm also has its own charging standard that works with most smartphones with Snapdragon chipsets. Fortunately, however, USB PD is one of the most common charging protocols supported by Android phones and laptops.

The charging standard followed by the manufacturer also affects the overall charging time of the Android phone. USB PD allows for up to 240W of power, allowing manufacturers to tailor the combination of voltage and current to smartphone batteries and enable faster charging. You can check the charging standard supported by your smartphone in the official data sheet provided by the company. Another important detail to consider is the maximum charging speed your smartphone supports.

The charging standard and maximum charging speed of your smartphone is one of the factors that you must consider when buying a third-party charger, car charger or power bank.

Let’s assume the mobile device in question is compatible with USB PD 3.0 PPS adapters and supports wired charging up to 25 watts. When buying a charger from a third party, it is very important to check the above standard. Since PD regulates above the maximum charging speed, the only point is to buy a more powerful adapter. Because, for example, if you have an 18-watt charging head instead of 25, the charge will decrease.

However, if we have a patented, manufacturer-specific charger, don’t just experiment and use that. If you try to use a connector from another manufacturer, it may not work or worse, destroy the AC. So, even though the manufacturer can earn double on the sale of parts, in case of failure, it is worth buying factory chargers because they are the only ones that offer warranty.