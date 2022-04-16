You may see an ad after you finish Wordle today

I just finished Friday Word – Which I now remind you is owned by The The New York Times For reasons you’ll soon understand – and when I did, I was surprised to see an addition to the results screen. Under the usual stats, “Next WordCountdown timer and share button, there was something new: a little banner announcing another puzzle, which is The New York Times spell bee.

For fans who appreciate Word Simplicity, the announcement may come as a blunt surprise. Part of the attraction Word It’s that simple: you pick up today’s puzzle, and decide if your trip is so or not Worth sharing on Twitterthen close the tab and continue.

It was by design, as stated in The The New York Times Profile personly from Word Content creator Josh Wardle:

But since Wordle was originally created only for Mr. Wardle and Mrs. Shah, the initial design has neglected a lot of the growth hack features actually expected from games in the current era. While other games send notifications to your phone hoping to get back in the day, Wordle doesn’t want a strong relationship. “It’s something that encourages you to take three minutes a day,” he said. “And that’s it. Like, you don’t want more of your time than that.”

When The New York Times Buyer Word In a few weeksHe. She promise That ‘while you move to New York timesAnd Word It will be free to play for new and existing players, and no changes will be made to gameplay.” But that promise apparently does not extend to the changed results screen. The New York Times He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If you raise a pitchfork Word spell bee Announcement, however, you should know that Word In fact, you owe a lot to the bee-themed spelling game. according to The New York Times Profile, Wardell & Partner Income spell bee Significantly in 2020, the decision to limit Word players in one game a day “impose a sense of scarcity, which [Wardle] He said, partly inspired by spell bee. “

So if you are a fan WordAfter you’re done Your daily gameyou may like it Give spell bee Snapshot – Or wait until tomorrow to get a file Word.