By Amy LaMarre and Brian Marks for Dailymail.com





Drake once again threw something at a fan on stage during a concert and it got over the fan’s bad behavior.

The Hotline Bling singer, 36, stopped his show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday when a fan threw a vape onstage.

‘Did you vape here?’ Come here. Who threw this? He said in a video posted by a fan: Whoever threw the electronic cigarette Tik Tok.

“There’s no way you’re going to get serious if you think I’m going to pick up that vape and pop it with you at f-king Barclays Center,” Drake continued.

“You have some realistic assessment to do.”

The “God’s Plan” rapper kicked the vape on stage for a moment, then squatted on it and said it was flavored with “lemon mint.”

This isn’t the first or even the second time the Canadian has had something thrown at him while he’s performing.

Earlier this month, fans threw bras and panties onto the stage during his performance in Detroit.

In a video posted to TikTok, the Rich Flex hitmaker can be seen picking up one of his bras and joking that he was on “cleaning duty.”

Other items can be seen strewn about the stage, including a baseball cap being thrown there as he struts around.

But then an unseen fan launched a large black, white, and red trainer to his side, and he did little somersaults in the air before landing several feet away from him.

“Oh***!” He shouts into his microphone as he sees the shoe land and runs towards it.

“What is this f***?” he says inquiringly. “This is not what we want to see, big a** boot.”

He continued, explaining: Nah, nah, nah. It’s just bras.

“This is what I need you to do for me, Detroit,” said Drake, scurrying around the stage to pick up all the clothes and stuff, including what looked like a disposable camera.

Please stop throwing bras in here. “I feel like I’m on cleanup duty tonight.”

Earlier this month while performing in Chicago, Drake was singing a cover of a very anxious Ginuwine when the phone hit him on the wrist and he fell to the floor.

Fortunately, the God’s Plan hitmaker was unharmed and continued on to the first concert of his four-month tour.