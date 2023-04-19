April 19, 2023

You can watch SpaceX launch 21 of its Starlink V2 satellites on April 19

1 hour ago

SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites on Wednesday (April 19).

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 of SpaceX’s new “V2 mini” Starlink satellites will lift off at 10:31 a.m. EST (1431 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida. There are four backup launch opportunities currently scheduled for the same day if issues arose during the original window.

