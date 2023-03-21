March 21, 2023

You can now download the March 2023 Pixel Watch update

Google announced the Pixel Watch March 2023 update yesterday, and you can now download and install it using the usual trick.

When Google announced the update on Monday, going to the Settings app > System and repeatedly tapping the System updates screen won’t pull and download the update. There were no reports of people receiving the update normally either.

As of 11am PT on Tuesday this trick is now working to start the download.

To speed up this process, make sure to disable Bluetooth (after the download has started) on your Pixel Watch to force a Wi-Fi connection. It takes a little longer to install than before, but this is a bigger update with various changes compared to the last three monthly releases.

2: before | 3: after

Along with the changes announced by Google, the March update (RWDA.230114.008.R1) modifies the Settings app to remove empty space and bring different items/buttons closer together. This results in you seeing more items on each screen.

Meanwhile, we don’t yet get the ability to enable/disable Battery Saver in Quick Settings with just one tap.

watch faces

  • The digital clock is now available at the push of a button when the device is turned off. The time will now show when the crown is pushed in, along with a red low battery indicator.

an offer

  • In addition to enabling AOD in the settings on your watch or the companion app, you can now turn on AOD by turning the tactile crown, and the screen wakes AOD off and the screen lights up in ambient mode.
touches

  • Improvements have been added to improve the sensitivity of the touch screen behavior.

settings

  • Battery saver – enable/disable one tap support in QSS is fully enabled in this version.

Warning

  • In the coming weeks, a fix will be rolling out across the PlayStore to update the Clock app that addresses some late or false start alarms.
  • Make sure to select Auto-update apps in Play Store > Settings on your watch and you’ll get this update as soon as it’s available when your watch is on the charger and connected to Wi-Fi.

settings

  • Mono audio reduces audio segmentation confusion
  • New color correction and grayscale modes better optimize rendering for a wider range of viewing preferences.

