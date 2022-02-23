You can now check games from your Steam library that are compatible with Steam

Valve has released a new tool that lets you know which games from your Steam library will be compatible with Steam Deck.

Those interested in seeing what games Valve’s upcoming gaming laptop will be able to play can head over to it Steam Deck compatibility page And sign in with their Steam account to see if their Steam Library games are Deck Verified, Deck Playable, Unsupported, or Untested.

Verified Deck games will be “fully functional” immediately out of the box, Deck Playable games will work but “may require additional effort to interact with or configure” Unsupported means the game is not currently running on Steam Deck, and has not been tested means Valve simply hasn’t verified the game’s compatibility yet.

For example, the games in my Steam library that have been verified by Deck are Vampire Survivors, Stick Fight, Disco Elysium, Half-Life 2, The Messenger, Return of the Obra Dinn, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and Stardew. Valley and Portal 2, Sonic Generations, Super Meat Boy, FTL, and Left 4 Dead 2.

Playable My Deck games include The Forest, Among Us, Before Your Eyes, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Final Fantasy VII, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Civilization VI, Valheim, 7 Days to Die, Loop Hero, Path of Exile, Kerbal Space, Pillars of Eternity, Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition, Waiting Room, Don’t Starve Together, Mafia II: Ultimate Edition, and Command & Conquer: Remastered Collection.

My unsupported games are Lost Ark, Duck Game, New World, Half-Life: Alyx, Scavengers and Bright Memory: Infinite. Finally, I currently have 78 untested games in my Steam library.

Valve notes that the Steam Deck review team “tests more games each day, and we’re working our way through the Steam catalog.”

The Steam Deck will be released on February 25, and you can check out everything you need to know about Valve’s upcoming laptop with our Steam Deck explainer.

