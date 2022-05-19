You can finally listen to YouTube Music on Wear OS

YouTube Music for Wear OS finally gains a tile! picture : Florence Ion / Gizmodo

Good news for YouTube Music listening H rupee! A Wear OS compatible app is finally available so you can take your playlists with you on the go.

Google announced in User community sharing YouTube Music has finally become a standalone app. This week, the company will start rolling out the ability to stream YouTube music over LTE and wifi . You no longer need to carry your phone in your back pocket to access YouTube Music playlists or pre-download the music you want to listen to on the road. All you need is an internet connection on the watch itself.

This standalone version of YouTube Music is the first smartwatch app for streaming service after it brutally replaced Google Play Music In late 2020. Samsung . had pre-announced This ability earlier this year for its flagship smartwatch, and Galaxy Watch 4It is one of our favorite Android watches at the moment.

If you’re a YouTube Music Premium subscriber, you’ll have access to the service’s streaming library, as well as pre-made playlists. You won’t have to put up with ads either, and the app comes with smart downloads to ensure the latest music is synced to your watch any time you go back to WiFi. YouTube Music will also start collecting new playlists based on your history while you keep listening.

If you’re already using a Wear OS smartwatch, you’ll have access to the new YouTube Music panel. The tiles are like a quick remote control for any recently played playlists. It will also allow you to browse the homepage of the YouTube Music app from your watch.

G/O Media may get commission Save $70 Apple AirPods Max Experience Next-Level Sound

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿

Tiles work like widgets, wherein you can place it in its own screen space of sorts to swipe over to it when you’re ready to listen. Music apps like Spotify offer a similar tile that stays embedded in the Wear OS interface, so you can head over and start the music regardless if you have headphones on.

For more information, Google has updated its support page With instructions for the new YouTube Music app for Wear OS. The update is supposed to roll out to YouTube Music users this week.