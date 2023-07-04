You can also visit the most beautiful places for less money – we show you the best local routes in Europe

With the arrival of summer and good weather, more and more people decide to take part of their annual leave and start traveling the world. Many discover new places by car, others on organized tours, but those forced to take cheap vacations get the chance to explore other countries. For those looking to explore Europe for a fraction of the price of organized tours, useful information is hidden Compiled by The GuardianIt collected six best planned bus routes.

Sorrento-Amalfi bus route (Italy)

Located southeast of Naples, the Amalfi Coast has long been a favorite of visitors to southern Italy. Its cliffs overlook the Tyrrhenian Sea, and its cozy and picturesque buildings have inspired many filmmakers, from Fellini to Rossellini, in addition to tourists. The beach has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO due to its rocky terrain and biodiversity.

For 3.10 euros, you can head west from the town of five thousand to Sorrento, located at the tip of a small peninsula. Local bus number 5070 runs along the coast, and you can enjoy the view of Vesuvius and Mount Capri during the 32 km journey. You can choose a different direction and take a bus to Salerno, the capital of the Norman region, for 2.60 euros, a 25-kilometer journey along the coast that will take you to your destination.

Paris (France)

The French capital has always been very popular with tourists. With Paris hosting the Summer Olympics for the third time in 2024 after 1900 and 1924, interest will soon increase. While there are many options for guided tours and tourist buses, if you’re looking for the cheapest option, you should switch to a ticket for bus 69 for €2.10.

This route runs through the city from west to east. It starts at the Champ de Mars at the foot of the Eiffel Tower and ends at the Père Lachaise Cemetery, where you can visit the graves of Oscar Wilde, Edith Piaf and Jim Morrison.

Photo: Shutterstock

On the way, we can admire the Esplanade des Invalides, the Alexandre III and Pont Neuf bridges, the Musée d’Orsay, the Louvre, the Notre-Dame Cathedral, which burned down a few years ago, and the Place de la Bastille. .

The downside of flying is that since it is public transport, it gets crowded especially during peak hours. It is worth getting on at the end stations so that we can get a window seat.

Bled-Bohinj (Slovenia)

Although Slovenia is known as a coastal country, its mountains and lakes are beautiful and famous. Although its two largest still waters, Bohinch and Lake Bled, are small compared to Lake Balaton or Lake Wellens (the latter being of the same type as Lake Oreg in Tata), their surroundings attract many.

Photo: Shutterstock

In addition, they are not far from each other, and tickets for a bus ride of about 40 minutes can be bought for 3.60 euros. The intercity flight starts from the city of Bled, runs along the southern shore of the lake, then follows the shores of the Sava Bohinca River and takes us to the Triglav National Park, then bends between the mountains and we reach Lake Bohinca. If you want to enjoy both the lakes, you should sit on the right side of the bus.

Bran-Rugar (Romania)

You don’t need to head west for eye-catching bus routes, you can also find beautiful landscapes on our eastern side. In Romania, southwest of Brasov, 35 kilometers along the route, we can enjoy a pass located in a national park. A bus ride between Bran (Törcsvár) and Rukár can be an enjoyable pastime for mountain lovers.

Photo: Shutterstock

The road offers a view of the Piatra Craiului, Leota and Buseki mountain ranges. The road climbs to an altitude of 1,300 meters and passes through hill villages before reaching the final station. Bran Fort is now a museum. Some stories refer to it as Dracula’s Castle. The trip costs only 10 lei (750 HUF).

Berlin (Germany)

A truly historic bus route from the German capital made it to the top list. Berlin Bus 100 was the first to connect the eastern and western borders of the city after German reunification.

The trip costs €2.90 and takes you around the German capital in 30 minutes. It starts at Alexanderplatz next to the 368 meter television tower completed in 1969, which is still the tallest building in the country. On our way, we also pass the Berlin Cathedral and Museum Island, the route touches Unter den Linden, the Reichstag, Bellevue Palace, the Victory Column and the KaDeWe department store, and the final stop is the Berlin Zoo.

Additionally, the 100 bus is double-decker, so for the best view, you should choose the upper seats.

Nice-Monaco (France)

A third of Monaco’s population is made up of Euro millionaires, and the dwarf state isn’t exactly known for its cheapness, but here you’ll find local buses that can be used to get around the area on a budget. For the price of a 2.50 Euro bus ticket (only 2.10 Euros if you buy it with an application from the operator Zoo Bus), you can travel 21 kilometers from Nice to Duchy or back.

Additionally, you can even choose a route that travels at different altitudes. Flights take us around the famous French Riviera, also known as the Cote d’Azur.

Photo: Shutterstock

The path above, the Grande Corniche built by Napoleon Bonaparte, may be familiar to Alfred Hitchcock fans, but it also appeared in James Bond films. The Moyenne Corniche road lies below and offers a magnificent panorama of the turquoise sea, while passing through the medieval cliff dwelling of Eise, one of the highest coastal villages in France. The coastal pass corniche runs almost along the beach, lined with local resorts.