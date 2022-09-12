September 12, 2022

YNW Melly refused an emergency prison pass due to her tooth abscess under the grill

Muhammad 25 mins ago 1 min read
YNW MillieThe diamond-encrusted grill does him no favors in prison — and neither is the judge who denied his latest request to leave prison for emergency dental work.

Rapper “Kill My Mind” is currently Hidden in Broward County Jail Awaiting trial for double murder…and recently claimed that he suffers from a serious toothache that requires a visit to a dentist.

According to the documents he obtained TMZ Hip Hop … Millie was unable to convince the judge who denied his request on August 30.

Melly’s full range of dental diamond crowns required constant maintenance, but he claims he was not allowed to have a simple toothbrush or dental floss or have regular dental visits while in confinement.

As a result, he said, he developed a painful abscess in his lower jaw which is the source of his chronic infection.


Milley says he has private insurance and his lawyers have argued they are willing to pay for treatment… which will include his private transportation and independent security, but the judge said no.

