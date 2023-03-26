March 26, 2023

YGOrganization | [RD/KP13] New “Voidvelgr” support

March 26, 2023
It’s definitely a clash of the titans.

RD/KP13-JP008 Voidfilger Creasor
Level 8 DARK Galaxy Effect Monster
ATK 2500
DEF 2000
[REQUIREMENT] If your opponent controls 2 or more monsters, you can activate this.
[EFFECT] Send the top 3 cards from your deck to GY. If there is a DARK Galaxy monster(s) among them, this card can attack a number of times equal to the number sent. And if 3 GALAXY DARK monsters are the same level, you can destroy all level 8 exposed monsters or lower monsters your opponent controls.

NB: Chrysaor (“Golden Sword”) is the brother of Pegasus and the son of Medusa, born from her bleeding neck.

RD/KP13-JP040ヴォイドヴェルグ・ギガントマキア Voidvelgr Gigantomachia
Level 9 monster with dark galactic effect
ATK 3400
DEF2500
Material: “Voidvelgr Requiem” + “Voidvelgr Chrysaor”
[REQUIREMENT] Send 1 card from your hand to GY to activate this.
[EFFECT] Pick 1 Spell / Trap on the field and destroy it. Also, during this turn, this card gains 500 ATK and can attack twice.

NB: Giganotmachia is the clash between the Giants and the Olympians. Giants are often represented in Greek mythology with snakes for legs, they are believed to be buried under volcanoes and are the source of eruptions and earthquakes. This should not be confused with Titanomacia, the clash between the Olympians and the Titans.

