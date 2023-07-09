July 9, 2023

Yes, you can respect your character in Baldur’s Gate 3

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read

Baldur’s Gate 3 will allow players to customize their characters and create “multiple classes” in order to “avoid having to restart the entire game”.

That’s according to Larian’s Nick Peishinen, who confirmed in a recent livestream that in addition to bumping into a character that “will allow you to reset your class, reinvest all your levels,” players can also explore some “really cool” multi-layer combos.


Panel from Hell: View Version.

“We wanted to avoid players having to restart the entire game, because it’s a very narrative-heavy experience” (thanks, computer games). “There’s a character you might meet – you’ll probably meet – that will let you reset your class, reinvest all the levels.”

As for those “multi-layered”?

“In multilayers, there are a lot of combinations that are really cool, and there are some combinations that don’t quite work, and we want players to experience what’s really possible,” Pechinin added. And respec really helps with that.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released for PC on August 3 and PlayStation 5 on September 6, while the Xbox version will take a little longer after split-screen co-op had issues working fine on the Xbox Series S.

Did you know that Maggie Robertson, the actress who famously played Mrs. Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village, is set to play another memorable villain, this time in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Bertie will give you deeper impressions of what he played at next week’s BG3 event (including the PS5 version), along with an interview with head Larian Swen Vincke. For now, though, be sure to catch up Larian Full Palette from Hell For the latest game overview.

