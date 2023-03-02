March 2, 2023

Yes, Sony helped improve Final Fantasy 16 for the PS5

Ayhan 58 mins ago 1 min read
Photo: Push Square

We noticed in our website Final Fantasy 16 PS5 preview That upcoming RPG feels on par with a first-party production in places, so perhaps it’s no wonder Sony engineers helped Square Enix develop the game. The platform owner, of course, bought an exclusivity in time for the title — but producer Naoki Yoshida admitted that the organization’s involvement is expanding beyond just a financial hat.

“From our point of view, the technical support we receive from the hardware manufacturer is a huge factor in signing on [exclusivity],” Tell 4 jammersas translated by Genki_JPN on Twitter. “There was a part that we were developing with Sony engineers who know the hardware thoroughly to the core, and we received generous optimization support that we couldn’t have managed on our own.”

Yoshida added that by developing for a single platform, he was able to devote all of his resources and manpower to getting the most out of PS5 — something that’s very evident when playing the game.

Obviously, huge amounts of money are still involved in exclusive makeovers like this, but from what we’ve seen, Final Fantasy 16 is more than making the most of its situation. The game looks and plays as if it was developed by PS Studios, and that’s some of the most praise we can give it.

