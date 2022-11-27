Yellowstone fans are clamoring after Luke Grimes confirmed the shock to IG News

Fraser Harrison – Getty Images

attention Yellowstone Fans, Luke Grimes has just cleared the air about his social media presence ahead of the Season 5 premiere.

More people than ever are wondering what Luke has been up to when he’s not playing Kayce Dutton.

Well, it looks like fans are starting to get a new glimpse into the actor’s life outside of the ranch.

With the Paramount Network hit show ready for its November 13 return, more people than ever are wondering what Luke was up to when he wasn’t playing Kayce Dutton. Well, it looks like fans are starting to get a new glimpse into the actor’s life outside of the ranch, thanks to his recent commitment to sharing tidbits on Instagram.

“Hi Luke here,” he wrote in a post. On the 20th of October. “Yeah this is actually my Instagram and I know I’m pretty late to the party. Better late than never? I’ll check in here from time to time with updates etc but I promise to keep selfies to a minimum. Big love. More almost.”

With Luke’s known preference for keeping his personal life out of the spotlight, he broke the news of his presence on social media Yellowstone viewers of the episode. Moreover, when people reacted to the actor’s photo, many were vocal about how he reacted on the platform.

“But we want all the self characters,” someone wrote in the comments section. “Selfies are awesome – post some with your beautiful wife!!” Another added referring to Luke’s wife Bianca Rodriguez. “I like seeing your face here more,” said a different fan.

Moreover, some have not hesitated to start sharing messages with him starting from his official Instagram appearance to the show. One follower commented, “Welcome to the party.” “I can’t wait to see more of Yellowstone and what music you bring to us ❤️🔥,” someone else said out loud. “Ours,” another quipped.

While Luke is getting a lot of attention for his current TV work, he has also dabbled in other projects. Back in September, the Ohio native said he’d be playing a bunch of original country songs at Stagecoach On April 30th. A few weeks later, he revealed to New York Post He also signed a record deal.

“I was writing some stuff, singing it on my iPhone, and sending it to a few friends,” he said he said to the outlet. “One thing led to another, and I got a phone call from this amazing music director, and he’s like, ‘Do you really want to try this?'” And I said, “Well, why don’t I think?” , I don’t think much about it. Now I’m signed with Universal Nashville, I’ve got a record deal, and I’ve got a show booked! “

Needless to say, we’re poised to get more from Luke Real soon.

