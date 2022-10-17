The music, clothing and sports giant acquires a leading platform in the field of freedom of expression

Nashville, Tenn., October 17 2022 — Parlement Technologies today announced that it has entered into an agreement in principle to sell Parler, the world's leading irrevocable free speech platform, to Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). Ye has become the richest black man in history through music and clothing and takes a bold stand against his recent censorship of Big Tech, using his far-reaching talents to lead the fight to create a truly irrevocable environment.



“In a world where conservative views are controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to express ourselves freely,” Ye says.

Parler’s proposed acquisition will secure a future role in creating an irrevocable ecosystem where all votes are welcomed. It can be found on Parler over here.

CEO of Parlement Technologies George Farmer It welcomes you as a citizen in the struggle for freedom of expression. “This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about freedom of expression. You are making a groundbreaking step into the media space for freedom of expression and you will never have to fear being taken off social media again. Once again, you are proving that it is one step ahead of media narrative inherited, and he will be honored with his help in achieving his goals.”

Under the terms of their agreement in principle, the parties intend to enter into a definitive purchase agreement and expect to close during the fourth quarter of 2022. Terms of the proposed transaction will include ongoing technical support from Parlement and the use of private cloud services across Parlement’s private cloud and data center infrastructure.

About Parlement Technologies: Parlement is the parent company and home of the prominent social media app, Parler, and leading technology platforms, including Web3 and secure cloud services, known as DeepRedSky and Dynascale. The company is a guiding force in the fight against big tech companies, big government, censorship, and abolition of culture. Parlement is based in Nashville, TennesseeIt has a growing global community of industry leaders, product and service providers, content creators, freethinkers, and loyal platform users. To find out more, visit https://parler.com or download it from a file Google Play Store or App Store Currently.

