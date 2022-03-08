March 8, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Yanukovych’s paternal advice to Zhelensky: Stop the war!

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

The RIA Novosti Viktor Yanukovych issued a statement to Ukrainian President Volozhimir Zhelensky through the Russian News Agency.

Yanukovych himself was president of Ukraine, driven by the Kiev revolution in 2014, and his fall marked the beginning of a clear Western orientation in Ukrainian foreign policy. Yanukovych fled to Russia, and after his fall, the Russian army occupied Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Lukansk.

It’s been a week Indicated Ukrainian intelligence said the Russians wanted to reinstate Yanukovych in the Ukrainian leadership, and reportedly took him to Minsk, the capital of Belarus. After that it is said that he was not there.






Viktor Yanukovych at a press conference in 2019.

Photo: Anadolu Agency via SEFA KARACAN / AFP

Yanukovych now writes that with “paternal wisdom” he will return to Zhelensky “to stop the war at any cost” and go beyond his personal ambitions so that the Ukrainians do not suffer further. He thinks Jelensky wants to be a hero, but he will be a real hero if he brings peace, without fighting to the last man.

Yanukovych Zhelensky did not talk about how to achieve peace, but if he knew the position of the Russian government behind him, he could think about surrendering and allowing Ukraine to occupy Russia.

In his absence, Yanukovych was sentenced to 13 years in prison in Ukraine.

See also  Technology: They can ban Samsung phones in Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

9 min read

Economy: Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Moscow has the right to stop North Stream 1

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

It was as if the price of oil had gone up

1 day ago Arzu
8 min read

World: Ukrainians recapture a city near Kharkiv

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Yanukovych’s paternal advice to Zhelensky: Stop the war!

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

European markets are volatile as fears persist between Russia and Ukraine

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Kelly Clarkson performs emotionally at the 2022 ACM Awards – SheKnows

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

NASA prepares to launch Artemis 1 mission next week

1 hour ago Izer