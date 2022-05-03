Yankees win 10th in a row behind Jaliber Torres

TORONTO – There was no fanfare as the Yankees reached Rogers Center on Monday, carrying the Majors’ longest winning streak in their back pockets. The Blue Jays present a lot of challenge, a battle for the top spot in the American Eastern League that continues all summer.
But maybe they should strut a little bit now. That last round went to the visitors: Gleiber Torres beat guest Tim Lucastro with the green light in the ninth inning, helping the Yankees celebrate their 10th straight win. 3-2 . win Above Blue Jays.
Torres earned his third RBI of the night with a knockout green light from Yimi Garcia. Torres hit Homer in two rounds in the fourth inning, the player’s third long ball of the year — Yank’s only deflection against Ross Strebeling, who made two runs through the bombers’ order over four rounds and then turned the game over to the Bulls.
Despite a lack of running back support for Jordan Montgomery, the left-hander settled on his fourth no-decision decision this year. Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman scored hits in the fourth inning off Montgomery, who worked over five innings, scattering six hits. Montgomery cuts nothing and hits five, only throwing 65 throws.
Giancarlo Stanton grabbed a massive jump against the right field wall in the second half, stealing Chapman with an extra base kick.
The Yankees won 17 of 23 games for the eighth time in franchise history. The club won the World Championship on five of those seven previous occasions (1928, 32, 39, 58 and 98).
