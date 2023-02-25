Yakuza developers are facing a stunting of the entire gaming industry

We are here at Kotaku Get lots of advice via email. Some are spam, some are error-ridden hate mail, and some are serious allegations that require serious investigation. So it’s refreshing when something comes along that just points us toward something fresh and cool, as was the case with one last dark shoe fashion tip at home. Like a dragon: Ishin! Developers, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

A division of Sega development that traces its roots back to 1998, Ryu Ga Gotoku (“RGG”) is a Japanese studio responsible for the 2012 third-person shooter Binary range. However, you’re probably more familiar with RGG’s most notable work, namely Yakuza series. Since 2012, RGG has been responsible for the action-adventure franchise, developing new main entries and re-mastering old ones while compiling spin-offs such as to rule serial and latest remake, Like a dragon: Ishin!

It’s that last game, originally a Japan-only release in 2014 before debuting worldwide earlier this week, that’s the subject of the e-tips we received this week. Intrigued by Senior Editor Alyssa Mercant A “fashion callout” for the cute drip of The Game Awardsthe reader (whose name we decided to keep anonymous) said we should check This made like a dragon video Watch “Fantastic Suits”.

I loved the costume callouts, the follow-up article at The Game Awards, and the 40 seconds in this video about Ryu Ga Gotoku like a dragon said the reader in an email to Kotaku. “I think if you are responsible for Yakuza/like a dragon series, you’re basically bound to wear a great suit.” And they’re not lying! RGG literally stunts the entire industry in one shot.

In the first episode of a multi-part series on Sega Asia’s English-language YouTube channel, we get a quick look at RGG’s fashion sense. Japanese fashion So captivating If you follow it. Filled with flowing silhouettes, wild colors and patterns and An interesting blend of casual and smart aestheticsPeople of the Land of the Rising Sun Know how to dress. RGG is no exception. Sure, the suits the developers wear for 40 seconds in the above video are all black, but the nuance is in the details. Two employees wear jackets with interesting markings: one with an assortment of white dots and the other with a plentiful little cross. A different employee has a coat with tastefully distinctive white stripes. Three other staff have all-over styles, with two of the staff suits having a pretty sheen. If you told me this was an alternative J-Rock band and not a group of video game developers, I’d believe you.

Even the developer boots, while nondescript on the surface, really add to the developer’s collective drip. Most in the picture have round, pointed toe, polished looking loafers with no laces as if they just stepped out of a group matrix or something. Two others mix things up a bit, with one staff member having what appears to be round lace-up shoes like Dr. Martens (though maybe not that exact brand) and another who appears to be wearing some very dark, possibly suede shoes. Either way, RGG spells right! I may not be so fashionista KotakuAlyssa Mercante is, but I, too, am in awe of the confident simplicity that RGG exudes in her semi-conformist look. Strange to see, especially in an industry known for some of the most anticipated fashion combinations (graphic and jacket) ever.

Anyway, shout out to RGG for killing the entire industry in a matter of seconds with their killer costumes and their most killer samurai game, Like a dragon: Ishin! In fact, writer Sisi Jiang described it as “The best samurai game you can play right now. “You should check it out.