Xiaomi 13 Pro and 13 are being launched outside of China

Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro Their global debut began today, starting with a launch event at Mobile World Congress. A series of 13 phones were announced in China late last year, each with Leica co-branded cameras and top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets. Based on previous releases, they won’t be coming to the US, but they will be available in the UK, Europe, and other parts of Asia.

Since we’ve known the phones’ specs since December, there’s nothing surprising there, but here’s the bottom line: They’re both mid-range phones, but the 13 Pro features a 1-inch type sensor borrowed from the Xiaomi 12S and has 120W super fast charging.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro (pictured) and 13 both have Leica-branded camera arrays, though only the Pro gets Sony’s large 1-inch sensor. Photo by John Porter/The Verge

Both have fast-refresh 120Hz OLED screens — the 13 Pro has a smaller 6.3-inch 1080p display, while the 13 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO display. Each device carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and supports 50W wireless charging. Did I mention they are not coming to the US? This is a big deal, because it looks like a very disguised package.

Anyway, if you live in a country where the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro will be sold, leave us a comment and let us know if you plan to pick one up. While the Xiaomi 13 Pro costs €1,299, the Xiaomi 13 is priced at €999. That's much higher than I would have liked: the 13 Pro starts at 4,999 yen (about 679 euros) in China, while the Xiaomi 13 starts at 3,999 yen (about 543 euros). It will go on sale on March 8 through Xiaomi's official retail channels.

Update February 27th, 2:00PM ET: This piece, which was written before European pricing was announced, originally referred to the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro as “premium mids”, based on converting their prices in China into euros. European pricing was added just prior to publication. Article text has been updated to account for pricing information.

Update February 26th, 1:55PM ET: Added availability information for sale and a link to Xiaomi’s official press release.