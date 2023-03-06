XFL Week 3 – Highlights, game recaps, top players, news

ESPN Staff6 minutes to read

Austin Bruhl: Playing in the XFL with my dad on coach is special Battlehawks WR Austin Proehl talks about playing in the XFL with his father, Ricky, as his receivers coach.

From last-minute touchdowns to exploding stars, the XFL’s Week 3 had it all.

Saturday night kicked off the weekend slate with some late drama as the Seattle Seattle Dragons passed the Vegas Vipers to move to 1-2 on the season. With only 1:12 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, the Sea Dragons’ quarterback Ben DiNucci found Josh Gordon for a 65-yard touchdown to crown Seattle’s winning comeback. The touchdown reception was Gordon’s second of the game and third of the season as he remains one of the best offensive weapons in the league.

The DC Defenders were the first team to achieve three wins this season as the Arlington Renegades edged out the Orlando Guardians 10-9 in a defensive struggle.

Here are the highlights of this week.

Games this weekend

The DiNucci-Gordon connection was shown again this weekend. The pair connected for two scores, including a last-minute touchdown that sealed the win for the Sea Dragons. Gordon finished with a career high of two touchdowns and 118 receiving yards while DiNucci threw for 377 yards and four scores in the win.

In a winless battle between teams, the Sea Dragons got their first win of the season thanks to Gordon’s late 65-yard touchdown run, but his first down move helped put Seattle back in the game.

Josh Gordon keeps his feet in tights on a TD catch Josh Gordon is able to keep his feet in the bounds for impressive catching.

Vegas fell 0-3 with the loss.

The defenders were able to survive four Battlehawks quarterback touchdown passes AJ McCarron goes 3-0 this season and takes the lead in the XFL North Division by winning the Battle of the Losers. Jordan Ta’amu and D’Eriq King both threw touchdowns in the win while the defense recorded two interceptions, including a pick six and four sacks.

Ta’amu also added another touchdown on the ground.

DC will try to stay undefeated next week when winless Vegas takes to town.

A Paxton Lynch touchdown run in the fourth quarter broke what was a 3-3 defensive battle and appeared to be the difference-maker before the Renegades went to work. Despite totaling only 178 yards of offense, Arlington was able to muster the victory on Kyle Slaughter’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns late in the fourth quarter.

The Renegades moved up to 2-1 with the win while the Guardians remain winless this season. Lynch finished the game with 219 yards passing and no touchdowns or interceptions. Orlando also drove with a rush of 43 yards. Both teams were held to less than 100 yards.

The best plays

Throw a big ben bit. 2

The game winners definitely qualify for the Best Games section.

Snake Bear has been edited.

After much deliberation, we are happy to report that “Beer Snakes” are officially allowed in the Defenders games.

Tone setting

Picking an early six is ​​a good way to stay undefeated.

Increase the size of the transitions

Arlington’s defense continues to prove why it is one of the best units in the league.

Truck season

Paxton Lynch wasn’t afraid of calling in his first XFL run for Orlando.

top tweets

Rock agreed

It’s never a bad idea to pay tribute to the president.

This is my receiver

It’s easy to see who will be Ben DiNucci’s favorite target this season.

Saturday shadow

The XFL is officially in mid-season shape and is talking trash.

That feeling 3-0

Sometimes you just have to dance.

quote of the week

Let us know how you really feel, Mr. Macaron.