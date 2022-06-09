Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition will be available again at a later time (US)

If you are having difficulties getting a special edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3And while you are in the United States, you are not alone.

Nintendo has issued an apology to users who were unable to pre-order a copy. My Nintendo Store seems to have had quite a bit of traffic. The good news is that Nintendo will be making pre-purchases for this version and it will be available again at a later time – with more details to be shared in the future.

This is what Nintendo had to say about the situation On Twitter:

We apologize for any inconvenience you may experience while trying to pre-order the #XenobladeChronicles3 Special Edition. The My Nintendo Store is getting a lot of visits and we appreciate your patience while we investigate the issue.

We understand that many were unable to pre-order the #XenobladeChronicles3 Special Edition today on My Nintendo Store, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We are continuing to investigate and work to resolve the issue.

Pre-purchase of the Special Edition will be made available again at a later date. An update will be provided as soon as this timing is determined.

In related news, pre-orders for the Xenoblade Collector’s Edition have been launched in Australia and New Zealand. Pre-orders are limited to one per customer, so go to My Nintendo Store To get a copy:

If you purchase a file # XenobladeChronicles3 Collector’s Edition, you will receive game software as of 29/07. Collector’s Edition bonus content will be delivered separately at a later date with free delivery (ETA Spring 2022).– Nintendo AU NZ (NintendoAUNZ) 7 June 2022

