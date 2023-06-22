Xbox’s Big Activision Blizzard FTC Kicks Off: What You Need to Know and Our Coverage So Far

It’s a trying time for Microsoft and the Xbox brand, as the company’s leaders head to federal court this week to defend their proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard against the United States Federal Trade Commission.

The legal battle between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission began last December, when the agency announced her plans to block Microsoft’s massive $68.7 billion purchase . Last week, a California federal court filed a A temporary restraining order requested by the Federal Trade Commission Which is basically blocking the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal right now.

This week’s trial will see the FTC attempt to force a preliminary injunction against Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. If successful, it means that Microsoft and Activision Blizzard cannot complete the acquisition while the FTC continues to review the deal’s compliance with US antitrust law.

The initial injunction will have a significant impact and potentially dealbreaker on Microsoft and Activision Blizzard’s plans, as the deal must close by July 18, 2023, or the parties will need to renegotiate. The evidentiary hearing between Microsoft/Activision Blizzard and the FTC It is scheduled for August 2which falls after the deadline next month.

Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard: The Story So Far See also Apple Silicon is an inconvenient truth The Microsoft FTC Experience: What Happens and How to Watch The trial is taking place in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The hearing is scheduled to take place over five days, beginning tomorrow, June 22. Each day, the trial will run from 8:30 AM Pacific Time to approximately 3 PM. The full schedule is as follows: Thursday 22nd June

Friday 23 June

Tuesday 27 June

Wednesday 28 June (afternoon only)

what are you expecting Tomorrow, we expect to get op-eds and hear from Xbox and Microsoft leaders like Matt Botti, President of Microsoft Studios, Vice President Sarah Bond, and Bethesda Senior Vice President Pete Heinz. During the trial period, we'll hear from Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Xbox chief Phil Spencer, Sony's Jim Ryan, and more. We got an idea of ​​the FTC's arguments earlier this week in a new pretrial filing, the agency said Microsoft's decision to make Starfield an Xbox exclusive is "strong evidence" against merger. The Federal Trade Commission is just one government agency that Microsoft has been battling, with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority bringing things to a halt overseas. This week's trial could end up having the biggest impact on what happens to Microsoft's proposed historic merger with Activision Blizzard. See also There is a tricky wall in the Elden Ring that requires 50 hits • Eurogamer.net Stay tuned for more coverage on IGN, including a daily recap of all the action during the trial.